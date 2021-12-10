Venompool is Unleashed with Beast Kingdom's Newest Marvel DAH Figure

It is not often that mobile video games really leave an impression, especially when it comes to high in franchises like Star Wars, DC Comics, and Marvel. However, Marvel Contest of Champions has been a huge success as they even introduced their own assortment of Marvel Comics characters. Some of these new characters have even branched out to get their own comic book series or have made appearances in Marvel Comics like Luna Snow, Punisher War Machine, and even Venompool. Deadpool with the Venom symbol is a deadly combination, and Beast Kingdom is taking the Contest of Champions character and bringing it to life with their Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure.

Standing just shy of 8 inches, Venompool will feature 20 points of articulation, two secondary head portraits, and three swappable eye parts. As for weapons, besides his razor-sharp teeth, the Marvel creature will include two katana swords and a Desert Eagle pistol. All of these combinations can be combined to create a powerful collectible for your Deadpool collection. The Marvel Contest of Champions Venompool figure from Beast Kingdom is set to release between July – September 2022. Pre-orders and a price point are unknown at this time, but collectors will be able to find him located here when he goes up.

"The celebrated Egg Attack Action (EAA) by Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is ready to unleash a cataclysmic action figure unlike any other. Based on the character originally seen in the 'Marvel Contest Of Champions' video game, Venompool is a hybrid combination of the ferocious Venom and the stylishly fun Deadpool! Integrating these two into one out of this world anti-hero gives fans of the game a new and popular character with a fun personality and wide mouth, ready to devour any enemy that crosses him!"

"Built with a stylized design, Venompool is perfectly suited for the madcap aesthetics of the EAA brand of action figures. 20 points of articulation the body gives the unique character plenty of ways to be posed. Designed with Deadpool's signature red suit and the hideous visage of Venom's symbiotic body and face in mind, the EAA Venompool gives collectors a host of accessories, weapons including a Katana set and replaceable head sculpts to enjoy and pose with. Also included are a whole set of eyes and a 'Desert Eagle' pistol to really bring the pain down on the baddies."

EAA-144 Marvel Comics Venompool Included accessories：

'Venompool' EAA designed body, with around 20 points of articulation

Two (2) head sculpts (Open mouth, closed mouth)

Three (3) replaceable eye types (Squinted, regular, wide eyed)

Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands (Fist, open, holding)

One Desert Eagle pistol

Two katana swords

Special, branded figure base with bracket

Product Measurements ： Approx. 20cm

Approx. 20cm Release Date: Q3, 2022 (7-9)