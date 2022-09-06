Wally West Wields the Power of Dr. Manhattan with McFarlane Toys

Wally West is a very important part of DC Comics history and the primary Flash from the 80s to the mid-2000s. Barry Allen died in 1985 during the Crisis of Infinite Earths and returned in 2008's Final Crisis. Wally vanished from the time stream after the events of Flashpoint, and it was not until DC Rebirth that the specter returned. He has had a hard time getting his footing, but he is back and, at one point, held the power of Dr. Manhattan. Coming out of the pages of DC Comics Dark Nights Death Metal comic event, Wally West is back! It is up to Wally and the rest of the Flash family to take on The Darkest Knight.

McFarlane Toys have revealed a new DC Multiverse Build-A-Figure wave for the Speed Metal One Shot. Wally is back in his blue Dr. Manhattan suit with an almost identical figure compared to his Gold Label release. All the same attachable Speed Force accessories will be included, but he is now depicted in his all-blue suit instead of crimson. I love McFarlane Toys Flash figures, so this is an easy buy for me, and pre-orders are already live here. Dr. Manhattan Wally West is priced at $24.99, set for an October 2022 release, and can be found here. Be sure to collect all four figures in the wave to build the powerful entity known as The Darkest Knight.

"While visiting the lab of his uncle-to-be, Barry Allen, the young Wally West was caught in a freak electrochemical accident which gave him the superpowers of the Speed Force, the extradimensional energy that powers all speedsters. Wally then became The Flash's protege, Kid Flash, and eventually took the mantle of The Flash after Barry sacrificed himself to save the universe in 'Crisis on infinite Earths'. But. In the years since, Wally found himself trapped out of time and space after another crisis-level event. In the end, Wally was able to break free of this nothingness and return home to become The Flash once again!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Speed Metal Build-a line will assemble The Darkest Knight

Wally West is based on his look in Dark Nights Death Metal: Speed Metal

Wally West comes with 6 attachable speed force lightning pieces, Darkest Knight build-a figure arms and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures