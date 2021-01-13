Fill Your WandaVision Void With Collectibles You Can Buy Today

We are just days away from finally getting our Marvel fix with WandaVision premiering on Disney+. The Marvel drought is coming to an end, and fans cannot wait to get their fill with the first-ever live-action MCU television series. The Disney+ series will kick off phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are curious about what will happen next. With the hype for the show starting, we wanted to pick out some of the coolest Scarlet Witch and Vision collectibles that fans can get their hands on today. Kicking things off first is the restock and return of the Avengers: Infinity War Marvel Legends 2-pack from Hasbro. This Hasbro figure set has both Scarlet Witch and Vision packed together, giving fans two highly detailed figures for their growing Marvel Collection. Both are packed with detail and accessories that captures their iconic suits right off the big screen. The set has been recently restocking in local GameStop stores, and fans can locate one for only $29.99 here.

If that's not enough and you want something smaller and cheaper, Funko has you covered. Funko did announce an entire wave of WandaVision Pop vinyl that is perfect for any occasion. There are seven Pops covering multiple genres that the show will cover during its run, starting with black and white designs for the 50s. We will also be getting 1970's versions and a Halloween costume that pays homage to their iconic Marvel Comics 1st appearances. To make things even better, limited edition collectors will want to get their hands on the Chase variant of the 1950's Vision switching out the head from human to android. Each of these Pops is already in stores, and fans can find them for individual purchase here. More advanced collectors who want the entire set bundled together can find that right here.

Last but not least, fans can wear their love for the upcoming series with some nicely detailed T-shirts. There's a variety of new and retro designs that will surely get your Marvel fix and be great apparel to wear for ongoing episodes. From retro 50s sitcom designs to newer Marvel Studios poster art, fans have many designs and options to choose from. Collectors can find these shirts and more located here with pricing between $19.99 to $29.99. Each one of these collectibles has something unique and will be great for fans to show off their WandaVision love to the world. I personally have each of the WandaVision Funko Pops, and I love every single one of them. I'm sure we will see more Pops as the show goes on, revealing more characters, new designs, and different sit-coms tributes. You never know the popularity of these Marvel shows, so make sure you get those collectibles before you miss out.