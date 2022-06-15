War Machine Brings the Heat with New Hot Toys 1/6 Scale Figure

Just when you thought Hoy Toys was tired of doing Iron Man figures, they have announced another one is on the way. It looks like the Iron Man The Origins Collection is getting another addition with Marvel Comics War Machine. James Rhodes is suiting up in his iconic armor straight from the comics with an impressive 12.5″ tall figure. He will feature 30 points of articulation, newly added die-cast metal elements, and of course, LED functions. Hot Toys made sure Rhodey was loaded out as well with a variety of interchangeable hands and his signature back-mounted guns and arm-mounted guns. Both weapons are articulated and look fantastic when deployed, making War Machine a necessary and must own figure for the Iron Man Origins Collection. War Machine is a powerful ally and has helped Tony and the Avengers in plenty of wild situations. This figure does a lot of justice for the figure even if an unmasked head sculpt is not included and he will easily stand out in any Hall of Armor collection. The Hot Toys 1/6 Scale War Machine figure is priced at $375, set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"Introduced in Iron Man #118 comic in 1979, War Machine has proved himself a capable hero and loyal friend, someone who is reliable and faithfully patriotic throughout his comic run. He has assisted Tony Stark in countless near-death situations, put himself on the line to save the world, and eventually became a super hero on his own. Returning to the original paint scheme inspired by the comic pages, Hot Toys is excited to bring War Machine as the new 1/6th scale diecast collectible figure with crystal armor to extend on The Origins Collection."

"The highly detailed diecast War Machine figure based on his appearance in Marvel Comics features a newly developed helmet head with LED light-up function; sophisticated armor design in matte black and metallic silver; clear crystal armor covering upper chest to waist; LED light-up Arc Reactor on chest and palms; back-mounted weapons such as machine gun and rifle gun; also a figure stand. Pick up the special War Machine figure today to show off your marvelous collection!"

The 1/6th scale War Machine Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of War Machine in Marvel Comics

A newly developed helmet head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

Approximately 32 cm tall

Over 30 points of articulations

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor:

Matte black and metallic silver colored streamline War Machine armor design

LED light-up design on the eyes, arc reactor, palms (white light, battery operated)

Clear crystal armor parts covering upper chest to waist

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated) One (1) pair of repulsor firing hands (white light, battery operated)



Weapons:

One (1) articulated back-mounted machine gun

One (1) back-mounted rifle gun

Accessory:

A specially designed figure stand with character name

Artists:

3D designed by Pia Sylphid

Product Concept by Pia Studio