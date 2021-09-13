Warhammer 40,000 Ork Big Mechs Arrives From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest figures from their widely popular and highly detailed Warhammer 40,000 line. It is time for some villain introductions with not one but two new Ork Megan figures have been revealed. These mega-scale figures are loaded out sixth tactical gear to destroy their enemy at all costs with high amounts of detail. Both Warhammer Ork figures feature 22 points of articulation and will feature their own set of armor with different deco as well as different weapons with Ork Meganob Buzzsaw and Ork Meganob Shoota. Warhammer fans will appreciate all of the amazing detail on these Orgs giving collectors a new enemy to army build. The Warhammer 40,000 Ork Meganob Shoota and Buzzsaw figure will be priced at $41.99. They are expected to release in November 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"The Orks call their ruling caste Nobz. Nobz are bigger and scarier than other Orks and revel in cruel or casual violence. Nobz lead by example, plunging into the thick of the fighting and breaking skulls left, right and center. In this way each Nob acts as a sergeant-at-arms, champion, oppressor and role model for the Boys they lead. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing."

Product Features

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic

From the Warhammer 40,000 universe

Features Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing

Warhammer 40,000 themed window box packaging

