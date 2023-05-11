We Round Up Some of the Coolest Star Wars Gifts Around the Galaxy Strap yourself in as we travel across the galaxy rounding up some of the coolest Star Wars gifts to bring home this summer

The Force is strong with this gift guide as we travel around the galaxy, rounding out some sweet collectibles. May the 4th was only last week; plenty of new and exclusive items dropped for the mighty event. Some of these beauties are now in hand and are the perfect addition to any Star Wars fan in your life. We have picked a nice variety here with a Vintage Collection figure from Hasbro, exclusive shirts from RSVLTS, and a headset from Logitech. On top of those, we also have a limited edition phone case set from CASETiFY and an enhancement for your Echo Dot. Each item brings something special to your day-to-day life, helping fans show off their love for Star Wars in fun and unique ways.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Scout Trooper Set

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and there are plenty of incredible collectibles to celebrate it. However, some stand out more than the rest, like the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Speeder Bike set. Return to the Forest Moon of Endor with an impressive deluxe figure set from Hasbro, just like the classic Kenner line. Star Wars fans will not only get a card-backed Scout Trooper but a new highly detailed 3.75" Speeder Bike with all the bells and whistles. This is one of the coolest Vintage Collection releases for Return of the Jedi's anniversary, and fans will easily need a couple to build up their Imperial forces right here.

Limited Edition 1,000 Piece The Mandalorian CASETiFY Set

Traveling across the galaxy might be quite dangerous, but with CASETiFY, your phone will at least be protected. A special limited edition bounty has arrived to help celebrate The Mandalorian and their third season. CASETiFY's The Mandalorian Exclusive Gift Box is packed with impressive force-sensitive goodies and is limited to only 1,000 pieces! Each set features two Star Wars The Mandalorian aluminum cases with the N-1 Starfighter skematic and a Mando helmet. You can not have Mando without Grogu, so CASETiFY was sure to add an adorable AirPods case to finish the collection. Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on this bounty, and you can snag up your here before they vanish!

Your Amazon Echo Dot Can Bring Balance to the Force

You can not escape the power of the Dark Side as Amazon dishes out some fun Star Wars stands. Three versions are offered with Darth Vader, The Mandalorian, and a Stormtrooper. Each stand is compatible with Amazon's Echo Dot 4th and 5th Generation, which can be bought separately or in a bundle. When you talk to your Echo, the eyes light up, bringing each stand to life; too bad the light on the Dot can not be customized. However, if you love Star Wars, these beauties are simple and fun ways to add a dash of a galaxy far, far away, right in your home. Fans can bring home a stand of their choice today, as the stands are live and located right here.

Wear the Galaxy with RSVLTS Star Wars Collection

You can never keep RSVLTS down as they constantly drop heat with Polos, button-downs, and so much more. They recently dropped an incredible force-sensitive collection of Kunuflex button-downs for May the 4th, found here. However, it turns out some of these sweet shirts are shopDisney exclusives with Let's Cruise, Space In-Vaders, and Jedi Temple designs. From classic comic art and starships to mosaic portraits of your favorite Star Wars characters, RSVLTS covers it all. Bring balance to the Force and your wardrobe with one of these remarkable shirts, which can be found right here. Be sure to also check out their entire Star Wars collection covering themes from the prequels to the Original Trilogy right here.

This is the Way with Logitech's The Mandalorian Headset

Star Wars fans already have a new shirt, a figure, and a phone case, but now it is time to bring a galaxy far, far away to your gaming setup. The Mandalorian and Logitech G have teamed up with Clan of Two to unleash The A30 The Mandalorian Edition headset. This beauty features a sweet Beskar Steel design with two Mando speaker pages with symbols that Star Wars fans will recognize. Fans will be able to use the A30s with PS5, Xbox, and PC with wireless and wired options. Whether you are wielding a lightsaber on Fortnite or playing Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, these beauties have you covered with 27+ hours of battery life! From Lightspeed wireless, customization, and even a slick Beskar design, these are the headphones you are looking for. The Mandalorian fans can find this beauty right here, and be sure to also download the Logitech G app to enhance your audio experience.