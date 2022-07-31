Weapon X Wolverine Debuts with Another Age of Apocalypse Statue

There are plenty of constants in comic books, no matter what year or who takes over the comic. Some instances include Peter Parker with Mary Jane Watson, Booster Gold meeting Blue Beetle, there always being a Batman, and the love triangle of Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Wolverine. In the Age of Apocalypse storyline, Wolverine lost his arm to Cyclops for trying to rescue Jean from the grasp of Mr. Sinister. This badass version of Wolverine is an iconic one with his unique one arm design, red and blue suit, and the marks on his face. Iron Studios has slowly been releasing new X-Men statues from the Age of Apocalypse, and yes, Logan is up next!

Weapon X is faithful to Jean Grey in this story of the mutants and is not part of the X-Men in this story. Magneto might be the leader of the X-Men in this world, but he still is Magneto, with personal agendas ahead of others. Iron Studios brings this deadly and feral version of Wolverine to life with impressive hand-painted detail. He stands at 7" tall and will seemly connect with other Age of Apocalypse statues as they all share industrial terrain bases. This version of Weapon X is priced at $170, is set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. Look out for other AoA statues with Apocalypse, Bishop, Magneto, Storm, and more.

"Climbing a technological pedestal filled with steel conduits and electronic components, the fierce Canadian mutant, with his fury expressed on his face, unsheathes his right fist's claws coated with the indestructible metal Adamantium (a fictional alloy), and brings his biggest scar in his left fist, of the hand that he lost in combat. Using a red and blue variant of his original costume, with his even longer, peculiar, and messy hair like a feline mane, in this other reality he takes upon his original codename as a definitive one. Iron Studios bring the statue "Weapon X – BDS – X-Men: Age of Apocalypse – Art Scale 1/10", with the version of the hero Wolverine inspired by Marvel's audacious comics saga from the 1990s."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 7 in (H) x 5.5 in (W) x 7 in (D)

Product Weight: 2.1 lbs

MSRP: USD 159,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2023