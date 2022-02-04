Roger Rabbit Reaction Figures Go On Sale This Tuesday

Roger Rabbit is one of those films that people clamor for more merchandise from, but then they don't buy it. Sad reality there, but don't tell that to Super7. They revealed a new wave of ReAction figures this afternoon, consisting of Roger Rabbit, Jessica Rabbit, Judge Doom, Smarty, and Stupid. Each comes with a character specific accessory, and on a vintage style cardback. Wonder why they used a cartoon version of Doom on his figure. Weird. Anyway, each figure costs $18 and will be available in the Super7 store this coming Tuesday. Check them out below.

Now Lets Get Roger Rabbit Ultimates

"The groundbreaking film "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" reminds us of the value of a good laugh! With Roger Rabbit, Jessica Rabbit, Judge Doom, Smarty, and Stupid 3.75" ReAction figures, there's no end to the zany hijinks you can get up to! Available next Tuesday (2/8) on Super7.com!"

The big question now is: will we get a set of Ultimates figures for Who Framed Roger Rabbit? I realize that there is probably not a ton of characters they could do in that scale and be…successful we will say. You gotta figure Roger, Jessica, and Judge Doom for sure. Another question would be can we possibly get Eddie Valiant at some point. I don't know if they have the right to the late Bob Hoskins likeness rights, so that would be tough to navigate. Maybe a ReAction figure since it is not exact and they can fudge it a bit, but that can be tough. In any case, I hope these do well so we can get a second wave, and get to Roger Rabbit Ultimates. I know a lot of people who would buy multiple Roger Ultimates figures, so if nothing else maybe we just him.