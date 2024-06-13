Posted in: Collectibles, Props | Tagged: army of darkness, Ash Williams, evil dead

Wield the Army of Darkness Chainsaw Hand with Syndicate Collectibles

Coming to life from the horror comedy flick Army of Darkness, a new replica has arrived from Syndicate Collectibles with Ash’s Chainsaw

Article Summary Get hands-on with Syndicate Collectibles' 1:1 scale Ash's Chainsaw replica from Army of Darkness.

Become the legendary Ash Williams with a wearable, blood-splattered chainsaw featuring sound effects.

Pre-order the iconic Evil Dead series prop for $139.99 with an August 2024 release date.

This officially licensed replica captures every detail of Ash's battle against undead armies.

Army of Darkness, released in 1992, is the third installment in Sam Raimi's horror series Evil Dead. The film follows Ash Williams, portrayed by Bruce Campbell, who has now been transported back in time to the Middle Ages following the events of Evil Dead II. Ash must now retrieve the Necronomicon from the past, as the magical book is his only chance to send him back to his time unless an army of the undead stops him first. One of the signature items from the Evil Dead franchise is Ash's chainsaw hand, an iconic element of his character. It was first introduced in Evil Dead II after he cut off his own hand after it became possessed.

Syndicate Collectibles is now bringing this deadite slaying tool to life as they debut a truly impressive 1:1 scale electronic replica. Fans can actually wear this replica, which features a blood-splattered deco, comes in at 28" long, and has chainsaw sound effects. Relive their greatest fantasy and become the legendary Ash Willaims with this deadly prop replica that comes in at $139.99. Pre-orders are already live on sites like Big Bad Toy Store, with an August 2024 release date.

Army of Darkness Ash's Chainsaw Electronic

"Carve up one evil deadite at a time with this exclusive electronic prop replica of Ash Williams' infamous chainsaw. This epic reproduction looks like the real deal, capturing every gory detail as seen in the horror cult classic Army of Darkness. The rugged, battle-worn design is expertly crafted to mirror the brutal reality of Ash's relentless fight against the undead. Covered in fake blood splatter, this 1:1 scale replica is true to size and allows you to actually wear it. With a flick of the on/off switch, the chainsaw roars to life and emits realistic sound effects, adding an extra layer of authenticity."

"A symbol of sheer badassery, owning this prop replica allows you to carry a piece of Ash's legacy with you. From the gritty, worn finish to the meticulously detailed chainsaw blade, every element is crafted with precision to make you feel part of the medieval battleground action. Join the fight against the deadites with this officially licensed prop replica inspired by Army of Darkness."

