Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars: The Last Command 4-Pack Figure Set

Imperial March continues with a new set of impressive Star Wars collectibles and Hasbro has some fun new releases heading our way

A great conflict has arrived as Hasbro is stepping into the Star Wars: Legends Universe with a special 4-Pack set. Coming to life from Timothy Zahn's Thrawn Trilogy with The Last Command, Luke Skywalker and Mara Jade, former Emperor's Hand turned Jedi Knight, find themselves with the Republic's future on their backs. As Thrawn's final push for dominance of the galaxy unfolds, Dark Jedi Joruus C'baoth and his Luke Skywalker clone, Luuke, confronts these two Jedis. However, Luuke is far too unstable to match the power and skill of the Luke Skywalker we know and love and now fans can recreate these legendary fights. Hasbro captures all the action from that iconic The Last Command storyline with an impressive The Back Series 4-pack.

This Black Series set will cone with all four main characters, with Luuke getting a soft goods cloak and Joruus C'baoth coming with some Force Lightning hands. Both Mara Jade and Luke Skywalker are essentially rereleased and come with their signature Star Wars lightsabers. The whole Star Wars set comes in a massive windowed box with a flap, showing off the art from The Last Command. This is an impressive set, and it will be exclusive to Hasbro Pulse, DisneyShop, and Disney Parks. Star Wars fans will be able to find pre-orders online starting at 1 PM EST today (3/27) for $99.99 with a Summer 2024 release.

A Star Wars: Legends Story Comes to Life with New Hasbro 4-Pack

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STAR WARS: THE LAST COMMAND 4-PACK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $99.99 / Available: Summer 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES THE LAST COMMAND 4-pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in the STAR WARS: THE LAST COMMAND comic books. Luke Skywalker and Mara Jade must confront Joruus C'baoth in a last ditch effort to save the Republic from Grand Admiral Thrawn's overwhelming forces."

"The characters included in the pack include Luke Skywalker, Luuke, Joruus C'baoth and Mara Jade. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 4 figures and 8 comics-inspired accessories including 4 Lightsabers, 2 lightning hands for Joruus C'baoth and an alternate head and blaster for Mara Jade."

