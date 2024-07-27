Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, wolverine

Wolverine 50th Anniversary Weapon X Statue Revealed by Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back once again with some brand new collectibles including Wolverine return as Weapon X once again

Article Summary Celebrate Wolverine's 50th Anniversary with Iron Studios' detailed Weapon X 7" statue from his iconic 1974 debut.

Marvel's Wolverine comes to life in medical gear, featuring swappable heads, rugged and helmeted, priced at $189.99.

Inspired by Wolverine's Weapon X backstory from Marvel Comics Presents #72-84, depicting his Government Program history.

Intricate details capture Logan's Wolverine transformation with cables and connectors, pre-orders for Q1 2025 release.

Wolverine, known as Weapon X, first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #180-181 back in 1974 and was created by writer Len Wein and artist Herb Trimpe. His Weapon X backstory arrived in Marvel Comics Presents #72-84, which revealed his mysterious past as he was part of a secret government program. Logan Howlett was part of a secret black ops team that was damn good at their job, and they wanted to take it up a notch by fusing adamantium to Logan's skeleton. The Weapons Plus Program aimed to create the ultimate weapon, but it backfired, leaving a memory-lost beast in Logan's place who needs to rediscover who or what he is.

Iron Studios now brings Weapon X to life with an impressive 7" tall statue that is loaded with detail. He is depicted in his medical gear as he is set loose with popped claws at the ready. Wolverine will even come with two swappable heads with an angry helmeted look, and then a more rugged and hairy head sculpt. This statue helps to celebrate Wolverine's 50th Anniversary at Marvel Comics and he is priced at $189.99 with pre-orders already live with a Q1 2025 release.

Weapon X (Wolverine 50th Anniversary) – Marvel Comics

"Suffering from a high dose of stress after having his body subjected to the injection of molten metal into his bones, the mutant called Logan, a former CIA member chosen thanks to his healing power that allowed him to survive the experiment, smashes, tears, and twists while stepping on equipment and devices used in his torturous transformation."

"Still filled with connectors attached to his body, stuck to his skin for the injection of the substance, as well as various other devices tied by wires and cables, the wild Logan with long hair and the unsheathed unbreakable claws newly covered by metal seeks vengeance against his tormentors and freedom from his captivity. Iron Studios present the statue "Weapon X (Wolverine 50th Anniversary) – Marvel Comics – Art Scale 1/10", portraying one of the most emblematic moments of the most beloved of the X-Men."

