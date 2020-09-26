Wonder Woman Wears the Golden Eagle Armor in Queen Studios Statue

Queen Studios has released photos and some details for their upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 statue. The statue shows off Princess Diana in her new and widely popular Golden Eagle Armor set. The 1/4th scale statue shows off a massive wingspan and with high amounts of the likeness of actress Gal Gadot. She will have sculpted hair and the statue will come with two head sculpted giving fans the ability to show her with a helmeted and unhelmeted portrait. To get the unhelmeted version, fans will need to get the deluxe edition of this Queen Studios statue. Pricing and a release date have not been released just yet. It seems Queen Studios is still tweaking this statue a little to give fans the best quality statue of Wonder Woman out there. With WW84 delayed till December, there is plenty of time to get things just right as fans re dying to watch their favorite Amazonian Princess in action once again.

ABOUT THE CHARACTER

"In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana returns to face two new enemies of mankind, Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. This time however, Wonder Woman has a new look as she exchanges the WWI armour, for the majestic "Golden Eagle Armor" to battle her formidable foes."

ABOUT THE STATUE

"The Queen Studios Wonder Woman 1:4 statue is painstakingly crafted to create a movie accurate depiction of Diana in her new golden suit of armour. To pose shows the Amazonian warrior with her arms raised, her golden wings pointing to the sky and a calm yet confident expression. Our artists have worked hard on every aspect of this limited edition collectible. From the fine detailing in the contours of the armour, to the paint and finish which brings the character to life."

SPECIAL FEATURES

"The final Wonder Woman statue will include two versions of head sculpt. The standard version features a Gal Gadot's sculpt with full likeness wearing the Golden Eagle helmet. While the premium version features a portrait with Gal Gadot's full likeness and long flowing hair. The Queen Studios team are proud to share the final images of the 1:4 Wonder Woman with you, and we appreciate your feedback and suggestions. We will keep working on the face sculpt and we'll try our best to make the Wonder Woman as perfect as we can."