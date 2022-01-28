Wonder Woman Receives New 1/6 Scale Statue from Tweeterhead

Tweeterhead shows their love for the Amazonian Princess Wonder Woman as they reveal their newest DC Comics statue. Two versions of the statue will be released with a 1/6 scale standing roughly 27" tall and a 1/4th scale coming in at a mighty 37" tall. This founding member of the Justice League is showing in a heroic and powerful stance as she wields a variety of weapons. Wonder Woman will have the ability to wield a spear, sword, and even an axe if collectors choose to purchase the Sideshow Collectibles exclusive version. DC Comics fans will appreciate her great attention to detail, the beauty of her costume, and the options to display different pieces. Wonder Woman collectors can be on the lookout for her dropping in October 2022, and prices will vary depending on which version you choose. Pre-Orders for the 1/6th Scale Maquette version are here for around $450, while the 1/4th Scale Maquette is located here for around $605

"Sideshow and Tweeterhead present the Wonder Woman 1:6 Scale Maquette, a fierce addition to your DC Comics collection. Diana of Themyscira is an Amazon princess and a founding member of the Justice League, captured here in majestic statue form. This powerful, triumphant warrior wields a weapon and wears a resolute expression as her black hair flows freely behind her gold tiara. Clad in her classic red, gold, white, and blue leotard, Wonder Woman stands in knee-high boots atop a dilapidated monument to the God of War, Ares. This sinister shrine and the flames surrounding Diana's base provide stark contrast to her bright, heroic look."

"The fully sculpted polyresin Wonder Woman 1:6 Maquette includes two swap-out weapon options. Collectors can pair Diana's circular shield, the aegis, with a spear or with a sword to capture the versatility of a skilled fighter. When wielding her spear, the Wonder Woman statue measures 27" tall and 11" wide, and with her sword in hand she measures 25.5" tall. Her arsenal is complete with her golden Lasso of Truth and silver Bracelets of Submission. The exclusive edition of the Wonder Woman 1:6 Maquette includes an ax that gives collectors three complete display options for this DC statue. When wielding this additional accessory, the statue measures 25.5" tall and with this special feature, there's no limit to the ways Diana can join the fight for peace."