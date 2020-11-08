Let's Take A Look At Mattel's New WWE Elite Legends Jake The Snake

Collectors of the Mattel WWE Elite line had a reason the celebrate this year. After a long hiatus, the popular Legends sub-line came back as a Target exclusive. The line features classic wrestlers and gimmicks from the past that we all loved from wrestling years passed, like Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, and more. The newest wave, hitting Target stores now, includes a suited version of the Ultimate Warrior, Eddie Guerrero, "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, and surprisingly Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Jake has been doing work for WWE rival AEW these last few months, so the fact that we're still getting figures of him at this pretty wild. One of the more anticipated of the wave, we got our hands on the WWE Legend, so let's take a look at why you need to make sure to add this one to your wrestling shelf.

WWE Elite Jake The Snake Is A Must Own, Even With a Few Flaws

First up, the wonderful packaging for the Legends line is always a welcome sight on the pegs. The gold and yellow colors, the artwork, and the window showing off the figure bring a warm feeling when you hold it. It feels like holding history in your hands, and with the WWE line, that is a feeling that you don't get with regular Elites. The back features a bio and the other figures in the wave. As always, MOC collectors should be very happy with these, as the front lends itself to autographs and look great pegged to the wall.

Once out of the package, the figure is quite brilliant in some ways and odd in others. Headsculpt-wise, it is hard to think that there could be a more accurate Jake The Snake released onto shelves. He looks like he walked right out of the '80s and into the package. Even cooler is Damien, the pet snake he used to intimidate his foes and delight the crowd. I know when I was a kid, I loved that snake. He is very malleable and makes for some really great shots with Jake. He even fits in the sack really well. Past that, there are a few issues with this WWE Legends figure. I am not sure why they used a more toned torso; Jake was always a bit doughy in the mid-section. And the tights are close but not completely accurate. These are minor nitpicks, though.

Nitpicks aside, this really is a great figure. Harkening back to the Hasbro figure, this is a dream release for Jake's fans from the old days and will go very nicely on any WWE Elite collection shelf. This wave of figures is showing up at Targets now and is drying up fast. You will want to pound the pavement a bit if you want it. Trust me.