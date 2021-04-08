WWE Mattel Reveals Headlined By Return Of Popular Retro Line

WWE Wrestlemania is this weekend, and part of the excitement every year are the reveals of what figures will be joining the top-selling Mattel line. As a collector myself, this is always an exciting day, and to be honest, this may be one of the best reveal events they have ever done. On top of tons of awesome new entries in their Elite, Legends, Ultimates, and Masters of the WWE Universe lines, the long-rumored and hoped-for return of the Retro line is here. There were so many reveals and a lot to get to. So let's check it all out below.

WWE Mattel Wrestlemania Reveals

First up is the latest wave of Masters of the WWE Universe figures, which will include Junkyard Dog, Sgt. Slaughter, Bret Hart, and the first deluxe figure in the line, Andre The Giant. Bret is modeled after Tri-Klops, so you can turn the visor on his helmet and get three different looks for the figure.

The next wave of WWE Legends at Target will include Macho Man with a chase variant in yellow trunks, bam bam Bigelow with the ECW title, Big John Studd, and NWO Wolfpac Scott Hall.

An Elite two-pack of The Rock and Mankind is on the way. They will also come with Rock N Sock Connection jackets.

Elite 86 will serve as the SummerSlam set this year, and it features Carmella, Miz, long tights Triple H with a chase, Sid Justice, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, and Seth Rollins. Sid comes with soft goods ref clothes you can remove to get him in a red singlet.

Elite 87 was also shown off, with some new WWE Superstars joining the line. We are getting an updated Warlord, an updated Asuka, Santos Escobar, Candace LeRae, and Apollo Crews with a chase. The wave will come to Target with an exclusive Colonel Mustafa figure.

Ringside Collectibles next Elite exclusive will be an ECW Cactus Jack, long wanted by fans.

And the final WWE Elite figure reveals were the first two Survivor Series figures for this year, Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart. Both feature new headscans.

The latest reveals for the Ultimates line were shown off as well, with more modern John Cena and The Rock figures coming, and on Amazon as part of the Fan Takeover line, Jeff Hardy and Hulk Hogan in the red and yellow after last years NWO release.

The main event for most collectors, though, is the return of the Retros line. We all cried out for this the last few years since it went away, and though details are still to come in the summer, the next two figure renders were shown. Roddy Piper and Mean Gene Okerlund will be the next two figures in the line.

Many of these reveals and more will be available over the coming months on preorder right here.