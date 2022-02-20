X-Men Lady Deathstrike is Back for Revenge with Iron Studios

One of the best X-Men collectibles out there is from Iron Studios, as they still continue to unload new 1/10 Art Scale statues. Originally starting off as a massive $1600 dollar diorama statue, Magneto, the Brotherhood of Evil, and his newly controlled Sentinel have made their move on the X-Mansion. The statue series has expanded past the original set of statues to solo releases and we have seen an impressive line-up of X-Men heroes and villains since. This time Lady Deathstrike returns to get her revenge on Wolverine and joins in on Magneto's strike. Coming in at 8.2 inches high, Lady Deathstrike is shown posed in an action stance with her adamantium fingers are extended. The X-Men Lady Deathstrike Art Scale statue is priced at $159.99, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out all of the other X-Men statues also offered from the original line up to more uncommon mutant we rarely see.

"The dreaded assassin and Wolverine rival gets her statue by Iron Studios Climbing on a pile of old furniture and destroyed from the demolished Mansion X, the relentless mutant warrior stands for combat. With ferocious eyes and a keen smile on her face, she opens her arms, exposing her hands with big Adamantium claws for fingers, a result of cybernetic enhancements to make her even more deadly and efficient. Adding to the line that compose the diorama of the X-Men against Magneto dominating the giant Sentinel robots and a horde of mutant villains by his side, Iron Studios present their statue "Lady Deathstrike – X-Men – BDS Art Scale 1/10″ with the murderous mutant, mercenary and assassin cyborg."

"Yuriko Oyama was created by Dennis O'Neil and Larry Hama in 1983, but Bill Mantlo and Chris Claremont were responsible by her transformation in Lady Deathstrike in 1985, and Barry Windsor-Smith created her cyborg looks. Revealed in the virtual event Inside Iron Studios: Second Edition, and already available for Pre-Order, check out also the recent revealed statue of the hero "Domino – X-Men – BDS Art Scale 1/10″ and many other Marvel mutants by Iron Studios."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.2 in (A) x 5.9 in (W) x 6.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.5 lbs

MSRP: USD 159,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022