Super Mario Bros. Joins 40th Anniversary of Eagle Force Figure Event

Fresh Monkey Fiction celebrates 40 years of Eagle Force as they team up with Big Bad Toy Store for a very impressive six-week pre-order event. That is right, 20 new Eagle Force figures are on the way, and only possible if a minimum pre-order number of 500 is hit per figure giving these figures the green light for production. As you read in the title, the Super Mario Bros. are joining this event, or they knock off counterparts at least with Louie and Tony Bruno. The Bruno Bros are even better than the Super Mario Bros as they have guns and a huge variety of swappable hands.

The Bruno Bros are not the only character coming to the Eagle Force line, as 20 other characters are up for pre-order. The six-week pre-order event and all of the figures can be found right here exclusively through Big Bad Toy Store. The Eagle Force 40th Anniversary Event is updated every 48 hours with the new tallies, and collectors can find who is hitting their mark right here. Each 4" figure is priced at $26.99, will come in card backed packaging, and is set to release in Q3 of 2023 if fully backed.

"2022 will mark the 40th Anniversary of Eagle Force. Fresh Monkey Fiction has partnered with BigBadToyStore to offer an exclusive line of Eagle Force 40th Anniversary action figures. In celebration, BigBadToyStore is hosting an exclusive six week pre-order event. [UPDATED] To kick off the event they are now offering 18 exclusive, 40th Anniversary figures. As pre-order sales climb during the event, additional stretch goal figures will be unlocked so you can add them to your pre-orders. See STRETCH GOAL section below. Eagle Force fans should follow Fresh Monkey Fiction on social media for updates during the event, including exclusive images, behind-the-scenes material, stretch goal unlocks and just maybe a surprise or two."