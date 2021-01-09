Sinestro Brings the Chaos With New DC Rebirth XM Studios Statue

Fear is stronger than willpower as Sinestro is ready to take on the Green Lantern Corps. XM Studios has announced their newest DC Comics Rebirth statue featuring the might and all-powerful Sinestro with Parallax. The leader of the Sinister Corps stands roughly 20" and is handcrafted and hand-painted. Based on the DC Rebirth story, these statues will also be a companion piece to the Green Lantern XM Studios statue. With high amounts of color, detail, and definition, this is one beautiful statue that will please any DC Comics villains fan.

Sinestro is an iconic villain and a big part of the Green Lantern comics. I am sure we will start to see a lot more of him once the new series hist HBO Max in the future. For Sinestro fans, this statue is very well done and will captivate any fan of this deadly villain, new fans or old. The statue will only have a maximum limit of 499 pieces, so make sure dedicated collectors get their orders in before it is too late. The DC Comics DC Rebirth Sinestro and Parallax Statue from XM Studios will be priced at roughly $527. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find him located here and also here at a later date. Collectors can find the Green Lantern companion piece statue for $829.99 located here as well.

"XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:6 DC Premium Collectibles DC Rebirth series statue, Sinestro! Immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:6 scale cold-cast porcelain, each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with a high-quality finish. Size matters, but Quality even more so! The new XM DC 1:6 line is specially designed for collectors who desire more space-friendly collectibles without compromising on the incredible details and quality of larger collectible pieces. At 1:6 scale, XM's creative direction is to showcase more abilities, powers, and essence of the characters in a bold, dynamic, and story telling style. The new XM 1:6 DC line will amaze you with the details you don't expect at this scale. Smaller scale, smaller boxes, more affordable shipping, and pricing means you can fit more of these incredibly detailed collectibles into your collection!"

"Sinestro – "In blackest day, in brightest night, beware your fears made into light. Let those who try to stop what's right, burn like my power, Sinestro's might!"

Sinestro – Rebirth Premium Collectibles statue features:

A former Green Lantern Corps turned founder of the Sinestro Corps and the archenemy of Hal Jordan, this 1/6 statue depicts Sinestro, who has gained control of Parallax, standing atop Parallax's creature construct as he faces off with Hal Jordan.

A companion piece to the Green Lantern – Rebirth collectible

Crafted in cold-cast porcelain.

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with a high-quality finish

ES: MTO (MAX 499)

Artists:

Rafa Sandoval

Philip Herman (Sculpt)

XM Studios Design and Development Team