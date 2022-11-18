Yo Joe! Brand New GI Joe Statues Deploy with Diamond Select Toys

The GI Joe franchise is bigger than ever, with plenty of new collectibles to go around. Companies like Hasbro, Super7, and Diamond Select Toys are taking the popular 80s franchises to new heights. Some of the newest releases have been with Diamond Select Toys as they have introduced the line to their popular PVC Gallery statue series. It looks like three new statues are on the way as two are back with new decos, and a deadly assign has been unleashed. Up first is Snake Eyes and Timber, who are sporting iconic cartoon colors right from the 80s. Destro is back and ready to pimp out your collection as he dons his popper Profit Director Destro costume. Last but not least, we have the introduction of Storm Shadow to the line coming in at 11" tall. All of these GI Joe statues are packed with detail and will enhance any weapons cache. They are priced between $49.99 – $59.99 each, are set for an April 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

G.I. Joe Gallery Snake Eyes Variant PX Previews PVC



"Yoooo Joe! The ninja Snake Eyes returns for Diamond Comics' 40th Anniversary in this exclusive variant G.I. Joe Gallery Diorama! Depicting the silent warrior in his cartoon colors, sword raised alongside his pet wolf Timber, this PREVIEWS Exclusive Gallery Diorama statue stands approximately 10 inches tall. It comes packaged in a full-color window box and is made of high-quality PVC. Now you know, and knowing is half the battle! Limited to 3000 Pieces. In Shops: Apr 26, 2023SRP: $49.99."

Profit Director Destro Wants Your Money

"Profits are up, and MARS CEO Destro has a whole new look! As owner of his own weapons manufacturing company, Destro is one of COBRA's key members, and likes to look the part. His latest purchase is this sweet new ensemble for important business meetings and wild nights on the town! With leopard-print trim, this new look is exclusive to this Showcase-edition Gallery Diorama of Destro firing his wrist missiles and running through the sewers after a deal gone wrong. This sculpture stands approximately 10 inches tall, is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full color window box. Limited to 3,000 pieces! In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $49.99."

It's Time to Slice and Dice with GI Joe's Storm Shadow



"Enter the ninja! Cobra operative Storm Shadow has his sights on the GI Joe team, particularly his blood brother Snake Eyes! Leaping out of a wintry landscape, sword drawn and throwing stars flying, this approximately 11-inch sculpture of Tommy Arashikage is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza! In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $59.99."