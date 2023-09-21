Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, rumble society

Yo Lugnuts! Mezco Toyz Brings Rumble Society's Slugfest to Life

Starting as the mascot for Mezco Toyz Emporium of Badassery, the man himself Slugfest is ready to join your Rumble Society

So this is a very interesting release from Mezco Toyz as they kick off Rumble Con 2023. A new Rumble Society One:12 Collective figure has arrived as the man, the myth, and the legend; Slugfest has arrived. That is right, lugnuts, the man behind Mezco's Emporium of Badassery, is coming to life with a brand new figure for the Rumble Society line. Slugfest Will feature 28 points of articulation, stands roughly 7" tall, has two interchangeable light heads, and is ready to throw some fists. Not much is included here besides a hatchet, an anvil on a chain, and a jug of diesel, as well as his robot dog named B3GO, a custom Arachnidoodle mech pet. Slugfest plays a big role in Rumble Society, and it is nice to see him come to life. Mezco fans can snag him up right now and exclusively at Mezco Toyz right here for $100.

Rumble Society – Slugfest – One:12 Collective

"Former pit-fighter and 6-time, undisputed champ of the Rumble Arena – Kill Fighter Contest, Slugfest left all that behind for reasons unknown. He now lives a relatively secluded life with his companion, B3GO, tending to Pete's Discardatory, where he runs his Emporium of Badassery and "resolves" situations for the right price. When you need something fixed, ya call in Slugfest!"

"The One:12 Collective Slugfest wears his familiar striped jumpsuit that features the Pete's Discardatory logo on the back and a functional zipper on the front, weathered with stories of one who has seen it all. He is packaged with two interchangeable light-up heads with frosted front lenses, as well as seven interchangeable robot hands that can perform as his mechanical toolkit, and they are here to get the job done."

"Slugfest comes complete with his Hodgepodge hatchet, an anvil on a chain, a moonshine jug with a removable cork, a removable leash in addition to his trusted companion B3GO— the Arachnidoodle mech pet with hinged upper jaw and articulated legs. Visit RumbleSociety.com to learn more about the ever-growing universe of Rumble Society."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE SLUGFEST FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Two (2) interchangeable light-up heads

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 19 cm tall

Seven (6) interchangeable robot hands Two (2) posing hands (L) One (1) pulverizing hand with three (3) rotating spiked wheels (L) One (1) holding hand (L&R) One (1) devil horns hand (R)



COSTUME:

Pete's Discardatory standard-issue jumpsuit with functional zipper

Work boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) jug of diesel-based moonshine with removable cork

One (1) removable leash

One (1) Hodgepodge hatchet

One (1) anvil on a chain

One (1) B3GO Arachnidoodle mech pet with 6 points of articulation and a hinged jaw

Each One:12 Collective Rumble Society Slugfest figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!