Yu-Gi-Oh Blue-Eyes White Dragon Powers Up with First 4 Figures

First 4 Figures has unveiled another version of their You-Gi-Oh Blue-Eyes White Drago statue. Just like before, there will be two statues offered, allowing collectors to choose between silver and white color variants. The dragon will be getting new head sculpts, a light-up display base, and dynamic pose that will really destroy the competition. The base will showcase the Yu-Gi-Oh card stats featuring the Level 8 Light monsters 3000 ATK and 2500 DEF stats. The monster's light level will also light up, showing the intense Blue-Eyes White Dragon as he comes to life right out of his card. Both Definitive White and Silver statues will include the following:

Yu-Gi-Oh! – Blue-Eyes White Dragon (Definitive Edition) comes with the following:

Yu-Gi-Oh! – Blue-Eyes White Dragon PVC painted statue (White or Silver variant)

Highly detailed resin base inspired by the Blue-Eyes White Dragon summoning effect The base also features the Blue-Eyes White Dragon stone tablet and card stats

Two (2) neck sculpts (downward-facing and elongated)

Two (2) lower jaw sculpts Normal lower jaw Lower jaw with Burst Stream of Destruction

LED function for the Burst Stream of Destruction and the base

Limited edition numbering

Authentication Card

The Yu-Gi-Oh Blue-Eyes White Dragon Definitive White and Silver Statues from First 4 Figures are priced at $349.99 each. They are expected to release in the third quarter of 2021, and battlers can find pre-orders theirs here for Definitive White and here for Definitive Silver. Payment plans are also offered as well as a variety of different bundles including two and three-pack bundles which can be found located here. The full power of the legendary Blue-Eyes White Dragon comes to life with First 4 Figures and will easily enhance your Yu-Gi-Oh collection!

"First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest PVC statue collectible, Blue-Eyes White Dragon! This is the first statue to release in the all-new Yu-Gi-Oh! PVC lineup. This legendary dragon is a powerful engine of destruction. Virtually invincible, very few have faced this awesome creature and lived to tell the tale.— Blue-Eyes White Dragon Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Flavor Text."

"The statue's concept is inspired by the scene in the anime where a battle ensues between Pharaoh Atem and a Priest possessed by his evil father, Priest Akhenaden. The possessed Seto summons Blue-Eyes White Dragon from the stone tablet it's contained in to attack the pharaoh, and although Blue-Eyes manages to take out the pharaoh's Dark Magician, Pharaoh Atem remains unharmed as the spirit of the original owner of Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Kisara, manages to expel Akhenaden from Seto's body and passes onto Seto the power of Blue-Eyes White Dragon. The patterns on the sides of the PVC base are reminiscent of Ancient Egyptian times, which is when the battle took place."

"The Exclusive Edition of this statue comes with a head sculpt that features Blue-Eyes White Dragon's ultimate attack, the Burst Stream of Destruction, which has LED lights in it. The Exclusive Silver Edition of this statue comes with a head sculpt that features Blue-Eyes White Dragon's ultimate attack, the Burst Stream of Destruction, which has LED lights in it. And this Silver variant has a blackish blue paint application for those who prefer a more realistic-looking dragon. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer exclusively on First4Figures.com!"