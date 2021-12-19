Zack Snyder's Justice League Steppenwolf Arrives with Iron Studios

Zack Snyder's Justice League was a true masterpiece as it corrected a lot of the mistakes in the previous film. One of those mistakes was the appearance of Steppenwolf and his place in the DC Comics world that WB created for the big screen. Iron Studios has revealed their newest Zack Snyder's Justice League with the arrival of Steppenwolf in all of his updated glory. Standing at 11" tall, the General of Apokolips is holding one of the Mother Boxes and his powerful axe. The textured detail on this beauty is very well done, and it will be a beautiful piece to add to any growing Justice League collection. The Zack Snyder's Justice League Steppenwolf 1/10 Scale Statue from Iron Studio is priced at $199.99. He is set to arrive on Earth between July – September, and pre-order for him is already live and located right here. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League as well with Nightmare Batman and Black Suit Superman.

"Charged with conquering 150,000 worlds in the name of Darkseid, the mighty General of the Parademons army, a subservient race of aliens from Apokolips, wields his Electro Ax, his primary offensive weapon while observing one of the Mother Boxes, which are advanced living machines, in the palm of his left hand, ready to open a Boom Tube, a portal to worlds across the multiverse for him to conquer. With its body covered in living, metallic and shiny armor, which responds to it almost symbiotically, manifesting alterations in combat and closing its blades to protect it, the giant of the race of the so-called New Gods presents itself on a rocky base with details similar to his armor on Iron Studios' "Steppenwolf – Zack Snyder's Justice League – BDS Art Scale 1/10" statue."

"Depicted by Irish actor Ciarán Hinds, Iron Studios brings a statue with the most aggressive representation of the villain in the movie Justice League, in the acclaimed version of director Zack Snyder. Unveiled at the annual Inside Iron Studios: Second Edition virtual event during CCXP Worlds 2021 in the Worlds to Collect arena, Steppenwolf is another release already available for Pre-Order. The figure is part of the collection inspired by the so-called Snyder Cut, which will have thirteen statues, with "Superman Black Suit", "Darkseid", "Knightmare Batman" and "Wonder Woman" in the Art Scale 1/10 line, and the stylized versions "Superman Black" and "Batman Knightmare" MiniCo, also available in Pre-Order. There is still six future news to be revealed. Check out more on Iron Studios' YouTube channel and social media soon."

Steppenwolf – Zack Snyder's Justice League – BDS Art Scale 1/10

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references the Movie

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 11.4 in (H) x 7.8 in (W) x 5.9 in (D)

Product Weight: 2.9 lbs

MSRP: USD $199.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022