20 Mark Millar Netflix Comics Crossover In Big Game With Pepe Larraz

Mark Millar has previously talked about Big Game with Pepe Larraz as a Millarworld crossover including Night Club, Magic Order, Nemesis Reloaded and The Ambassadors as well as "the three other books launching out of the Big Game crossover event". The artwork below also features Kick-Ass. But there are more. The listing of the Big Game trade paperback for the 26th of December states "Collecting the smash hit crossover event of 2023 where over twenty Millarworld franchises are brought together for the first time and chaos ensues. This is Nemesis versus Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Superior, The Magic Order, Huck, the Night Club and all your favorite characters from our comic books, movies and TV shows. Written by superstar writer Mark Millar (Civil War, Old Man Logan) and Marvel superstar artist Pepe Larraz (X-Men), this series is being released on the 20th anniversary of Millarworld's first ever book WANTED."

So that's… Night Club, Magic Order, Nemesis, The Ambassadors, Kick-Ass, Wanted, Kingsman/The Secret Service, Superior, Huck and eleven more.  Big Game will also be the 25th Millarworld creation (if things like Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl are considered part of the same one). Wanted #1 was published in December 2003, UYnfunnies #1 in January 2004 and Chsen #1 in February 2004. Planned comics Run with Ashley Wood and King & Country were never published.

  1. Wanted
  2. Chosen/American Jesus
  3. The Unfunnies
  4. Kick-Ass/Hit-Girl
  5. War Heroes
  6. Nemesis
  7. Superior
  8. Supercrooks
  9. Kingsman/Secret Service
  10. MPH
  11. Jupiter's Legacy
  12. Starlight
  13. Huck
  14. Chrononauts
  15. Empress
  16. Reborn
  17. The Magic Order
  18. Prodigy
  19. Sharkey the Bounty Hunter
  20. Space Bandits
  21. King of Spies
  22. The Magic Order
  23. Night Club
  24. The Ambassadors
  25. Big Game

The bolded above re part of Big Game… but the eleven more? You could probably eliminate Wanted, Unfunnies and War Heroes over other issues, and that means the remaining eleven titles that might make up Big Game are Supercrooks, MPH, Jupiter's Legacy, Starlight, Chrononauts, Empress, Reborn, Prodigy, Sharkey The Bounty Hunter, Space Bandits and King Of Spies. Might that make up the twenty?

