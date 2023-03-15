20 Mark Millar Netflix Comics Crossover In Big Game With Pepe Larraz The listing of Mark Millar and Pepe Larraz' Big Game trade paperback for the 26th of December lists 20 Millarworld comcis crossing over.

Mark Millar has previously talked about Big Game with Pepe Larraz as a Millarworld crossover including Night Club, Magic Order, Nemesis Reloaded and The Ambassadors as well as "the three other books launching out of the Big Game crossover event". The artwork below also features Kick-Ass. But there are more. The listing of the Big Game trade paperback for the 26th of December states "Collecting the smash hit crossover event of 2023 where over twenty Millarworld franchises are brought together for the first time and chaos ensues. This is Nemesis versus Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Superior, The Magic Order, Huck, the Night Club and all your favorite characters from our comic books, movies and TV shows. Written by superstar writer Mark Millar (Civil War, Old Man Logan) and Marvel superstar artist Pepe Larraz (X-Men), this series is being released on the 20th anniversary of Millarworld's first ever book WANTED."

So that's… Night Club, Magic Order, Nemesis, The Ambassadors, Kick-Ass, Wanted, Kingsman/The Secret Service, Superior, Huck and eleven more. Big Game will also be the 25th Millarworld creation (if things like Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl are considered part of the same one). Wanted #1 was published in December 2003, UYnfunnies #1 in January 2004 and Chsen #1 in February 2004. Planned comics Run with Ashley Wood and King & Country were never published.

Wanted Chosen/American Jesus The Unfunnies Kick-Ass/Hit-Girl War Heroes Nemesis Superior Supercrooks Kingsman/Secret Service MPH Jupiter's Legacy Starlight Huck Chrononauts Empress Reborn The Magic Order Prodigy Sharkey the Bounty Hunter Space Bandits King of Spies The Magic Order Night Club The Ambassadors Big Game

The bolded above re part of Big Game… but the eleven more? You could probably eliminate Wanted, Unfunnies and War Heroes over other issues, and that means the remaining eleven titles that might make up Big Game are Supercrooks, MPH, Jupiter's Legacy, Starlight, Chrononauts, Empress, Reborn, Prodigy, Sharkey The Bounty Hunter, Space Bandits and King Of Spies. Might that make up the twenty?