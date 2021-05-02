30 Years in Murder World? Confirmed? Hellions #11 [Preview]

When we last saw the Hellions, way back in Hellions #10, they weren't having a great time trapped in Arcade's new Mastermind-powered Murder World. And yes, they're still trapped there in this preview of Hellions #11, but has it really been 30 years as the solicit implies and as Kwannon's gray hair shows? Probably not. But if it feels like thirty years to her, does it matter? Ask anyone who lived through the last four. On the bright side, though, even after all those years, her John Greycrow is still into her. That's true love! He shows up after thirty years all like, "I heard your call." Of course, it would have been nice if he paid attention thirty years ago, but better late than never, like the final issue of a Marvel super-mega-crossover event.

There's bad stuff happening to the other Hellions too, but we don't get to see it because Marvel is stingy with the X-Men previews and they only give us two pages at a time. Which means you've spent more time reading me ramble about the preview than you'll spend actually reading it.

Hellions #11 is in stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.