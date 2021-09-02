35 Cent Marvel Star Wars #1 CGC 9.4 Up For Auction Today

We will always have Star Wars now. New movies, new TV series, new cartoons, new books, toys, and comics. And while Star Wars will never end, you can always go back to the beginning. ComicConnect is auctioning off the 35 cent variant of Marvel's Star Wars #1 comic from 1977 as part of ComicConnect's comics auction listings going under the hammer in a few hours.

STAR WARS #1 CGC NM: 9.4

ow/white pgs; 35 Cent Variant; QES Certified: Criteria met: impressive prime focal area + glossy + deep color strike (black, red & green)

Sure, it's the movie that changed cinema, but it was also the comic that saved Marvel, kinda. When Marvel bigwig and comics legend Roy Thomas got a sneak work-in-progress screening of the risky, widely derided space oater in early 1977, he cannily browbeat a skeptical Stan Lee into snagging the comics rights to the future mega-franchise. It didn't take much to convince filmmaker George Lucas, as the notorious fanboy was a long-time Marvel maniac and knew that the House of Ideas was the only logical home for his daring new project. After months of furious work on the part of Thomas and artist Howard Chaykin, the first issue hit stands in advance of the film's premiere, making it a novelty amongst Star Wars tie-ins. Of note are the off-model portraits and color choices littering these early issues, as Chaykin and company had only stills and workprints off of which to craft the book, leading to a surprisingly beefy Luke, a zaftig Leia, and…a green Vader? Forget all that, it's Star Wars, the most significant pop-cultural creation of the past 40 years, and you love it, you know you do. All things Star Wars are red hot! ComicConnect sold a NM+ 35c variant signed by Harrison Ford in our June 2021 auction for $40,500. This book is one of only 13 copies graded 9.4 with only 3 higher. A gorgeous example and a rarity that will always be in demand.

And you can watch an auction video on the listing below;