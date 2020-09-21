45 Years Of Captain Canuck – Canuck Beyond #1 in December Soliicts

They teased this in their Free Comic Book Day offering. And now, with the 45th anniversary of the Canadian patriotic superhero character Captain Canuck, it's time for a big relaunch from current publisher Chapterhouse. We get a relaunch with Canuck Beyond, a 45-year anniversary collection and a never-before-told origin story, Captain Canuck Season 0, all launching in December.

CANUCK BEYOND #1

OCT201282

(W) Adrien Benson (A/CA) Esteban Calvi

Tom Evans, known to the world as Captain Canuck, died saving the planet from an alien invasion… or so we thought. Having been flung through an inter-dimensional space engine he now finds himself stranded on an alien world deep within the universe someplace… Beyond. Brought to you by award-winning writer/director Adrien Benson with art by soon to be fan-favorite artist Esteban Calvi. In Shops: Dec 16, 2020 SRP: $4.99

CAPTAIN CANUCK CELEBRATION OF 45 YEARS TP

OCT201283

(W) Richard Comley, Various (A) Richard Comley, George Freeman, Various (CA) Michael Rooth

Join Chapterhouse as we celebrate 45 years of Captain Canuck, Canada's most celebrated superhero! In this oversized edition readers will discover Captain Canuck all over again and follow along with his evolution over the decades. Featuring introductions to each decade with insights from Canuck historians. Reprinted for the first time are extremely rare French translations, hard to find issues, and rare art and pinups. This is the perfect gift for both the die-hard super fan or the new reader interested in the hero that hails from the Great White North! In Shops: Dec 16, 2020 SRP: $29.99

CAPTAIN CANUCK SEASON 0

OCT201284

(W) Jay Baruchel, Kalman Andrasofszky, Ho Che Anderson (A) Marcus To, Creees Hyunsung Lee, George Wolf, Carl Tretreault, Ho Che Anderson (CA) David Finch

Jay Baruchel joins Chapterhouse to tell an epic origin story featuring Captain Canuck! "Sur Saray" is a story set during Tom Evans' time serving in the Afghanistan war. Tom has returned to active duty after going AWOL to rescue his brother from Site ALEPH, but his unit, the PCE Squad is folded into an unscrupulous mercenary platoon. Frustrated by the injustices he's witnessing on a daily basis, Tom begins slipping away by night, using his new powers to right the street-level wrongs the military is too unwieldy to effectively address.

In Shops: Dec 16, 2020 SRP: $16.99