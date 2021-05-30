A Graded Copy of Marvel's Deadpool #1 at Auction

It was a new era for Deadpool. Back in 1994, writer Mark Waid joined with penciler Ian Churchill, inker Jason Temujin Minor, colorists Dana Moreshead and Mike Thomas, and letter Richard Starkings to launch the second ongoing volume of the Merc with a Mouth's solo title. The storyline that began in Deadpool #1 (1994) was titled "If Looks Could Kill," and featured appearances by major X-Men characters. The issue includes Juggernaut, Black Tom, Banshee, and Siryn and features an exciting storyline featuring the apparent loss of Deadpool's healing factor. Fans of this Marvel classic from 1994, which feels like yesterday to some of us but is about to have been thirty years gone by, can head over to Heritage Comics to bid on a CGC slabbed and graded copy of this comic, which would be perfect for any Deadpool collection.

Collectors can also check out the back of this graded copy of Deadpool #1 from Marvel Comics.

Here's the listing from Heritage Auctions:

Deadpool #1 (Marvel, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages.

Black Tom Cassidy, Juggernaut, Banshee, and Siryn appearances. Ian Churchill art. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $22. CGC census 5/21: 264 in 9.8, none higher.

Deadpool is only getting more and more popular as time goes by. Considering that he is one of the most recognizable and unique Marvel characters already, one can only speculate how intense the Deadpool fandom will get when Wade Wilson pops up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however that happens. It can only go up from here, so what better time than now to act on this chance while this issue is still obtainable.

For those heading over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this graded copy of Deadpool #1, good luck on adding this piece of Marvel history to your collection.