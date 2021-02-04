A New Marvel Universe in Heroes Reborn Gives Us Young Squadron

What if Miles Morales was Falcon instead of Spider-Man? What if Kamala Khan was Girl Power instead of Ms. Marvel? And what if Sam Alexander was Kid Spectrum instead of Nova? This is what Marvel wants you to wrap your head around as they introduce Heroes Reborn: Young Squadron #1, a new series that will be part of their Heroes Reborn event that will reimagine the Marvel Universe as one that the Avengers never existed in. A scary thought for the normal, saving-needing citizens of the Marvel Universe, to be sure, but also an intriguing jumping-off point for new stories.

Speaking of jumping-off points, the three young heroes will be getting all-new origin stories to explain their now Avengers-free intro into superherodom in the Heroes Reborn Marvel Universe. According to Comicbook.com, Miles Morales is under the tutelage of Falcon instead of his familiar origin, where he learns from and becomes Spider-Man. It's a similar case with Kamala Khan, who, instead of modeling herself after Captain Marvel, instead finds an artifact from Utopia and becomes Girl Power. Sam Alexander follows suit by, instead of following in his father's footsteps as Nova, uses his abilities to imitate Doctor Spectrum. And who do these young heroes team up to battle against in an Earth lacking Earth's mightiest heroes? Why Deadpool, of course!

Tackling this new series will be writer Jim Zub (Uncanny Avengers) and artist Steven Cummings (Elektra). On the new Marvel Universe they're getting into, Zub says, "It's a twisted mirror that reflects the characters we know and love set against both the familiar and the wildly unexpected. Taking that core idea and pulling it further out to show how it affects the Champions trio of Miles, Kamala and Sam is a blast, and getting to do that with my Champions collaborator Steven Cummings makes it even more fun."

Marvel's Heroes Reborn: Young Squadron #1 will be hitting shelves in May.