Acky Bright Joins Bad Idea Comics For New York Comic Con

Acky Bright joins Bad Idea Comics for New York Comic Con, drwing a live cover and creating a new comic with Robert Venditti

Article Summary Acky Bright joins Bad Idea Comics at New York Comic Con for a live drawing and exclusive cover event.

Renowned for dynamic live art, Acky will create a new Planet Death cover at Booth #4451 all convention long.

Meet-and-greet sessions and exclusive Acky Bright x Bad Idea lithographs await NYCC attendees.

New comic with Robert Venditti announced, with special panel giveaways and ultra-limited prizes to win.

Japanese manga artist and illustrator, Acky Bright, whose work was the driving creative force behind the character designs, artwork, and storytelling of McDonald's global WcDonald's campaign and partnerships with BMW, Lexus, Hasbro, Red Bull, and Meta, now brings his "kawakakkoii" style to an all-new Bad Idea Comics project debuting this week at New York Comic Con. Beginning with a collaboration with Hasbro, where he art-directed apparel featuring the Transformers, Bright has since expanded his reach to everything from Squid Game to professional racing. Today, he stands among the most prominent Japanese illustrators expanding their creative presence in North America, with artwork on magazine covers, headlined live events and solo exhibitions across the globe.

Acky Bright, renowned for his large-scale, performative, and interactive freestyle "live drawing" sessions, will take to the Bad Idea Comics booth (#4451) at New York Comic Con for an exclusive four-day event, during which he will create an all-new Planet Death cover before a live audience.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with one of the hottest publishers right now, Bad Idea combining the stories crafted by writer Robert Venditti with the worlds I create. I want to make comics that will surprise everyone, something no one has ever seen before—that's what I'm aiming for" said Acky Bright.

In addition to his live drawing event, Acky Bright will host two meet-and-greet signing sessions at the Bad Idea Comics booth (#4451) during the convention. He'll also take the stage at the officialvBad Idea Comics panel (Thursday, 5:15pm in Room 1C03), where the first details of his new project with the publisher will be revealed. Every attendee will receive a panel-exclusive Acky Bright x Bad Idea lithograph created to honor the project's debut, and which will then be flipped on eBay instantly. A lucky few will even have the chance to win ultra-limited prizes from Acky Bright himself including copies of his artbooks BW and Borderline.

BAD IDEA: THE NEW YORK COMIC CON Panel

Thursday October 9th 5:15pm – 6:15pm Room 1C03

Beginning at 10 a.m. each day, Acky Bright will unleash his signature style on two massive 4-by-6-foot canvases creating a jaw-dropping new PLANET DEATH cover — live before the audience. See the spectacle yourself at the BAD IDEA booth (#4451). Acky Bright will also be greeting fans during two meet-and-greet signing sessions at the BAD IDEA booth (#4451), where he will be signing exclusive Acky Bright × BAD IDEA lithographs, shikishi board, and Acky related items. The first session will take place on Friday, Oct 10th (5:00–6:00 p.m.), followed by a second on Saturday, Oct 11th (5:00–6:00 p.m.). PLANET DEATH, is the best-selling independent comic book since 1992 with over a million copies sold and counting. The massive sci-fi comic book event from blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad (JOHN WICK motion picture franchise), New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78), visionary artist Tomás Giorello (CONAN), ten-time Eisner Award-winner Dave Stewart and superstar colorist Sunny Gho (X-Men).

