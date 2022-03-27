Alex Schomburg Covers on Green Hornet Comics, Up for Auction

In regards to the artistry of Alex Schomburg, Stan Lee may have said it best. "I've always felt that Alex Schomburg was to comic books what Norman Rockwell was to The Saturday Evening Post," Lee once noted. "He was totally unique, with an amazing distinctive style. You could never mistake a Schomburg cover for any other artist's. When it came to illustrating covers, there was simply no one else in Alex's league."

Stan was certainly correct about that. Alex Schomburg certainly was one of the most distinctive cover artists of the Golden Age, and his war-era covers helped define the look of American comic books during World War II. Although his best-known work from this period was for Marvel, covering the likes of Captain America Comics, Sub-Mariner Comics, and Human Torch Comics, Schomburg also turned in stand-out covers for Pines Publications and Harvey. There's a nice group of Green Hornet Comics, including noteworthy examples of Alex Schomburg covers on Green Hornet Comics #18 and #21.

The Green Hornet was created by George W. Trendle and Fran Striker, with help from radio director James Jewell. The character first appeared on the radio program of the same name which premiered on January 31, 1936 on Detroit station WXYZ. Beginning in 1940, The Green Hornet was adapted into two movie serials. The original The Green Hornet, was followed by The Green Hornet Strikes Again! the next year.

Meanwhile, the character had been licensed for comics, and the first Green Hornet comic book series was launched with a December 1940 cover-date by Frank Z. Temerson's Helnit imprint. This series ended after six issues. Harvey subsequently picked up the license and continued the series numbering beginning with issue #7 — leading to the WWII-themed Schomburg covers available in this group of Green Hornet Comics, including Green Hornet Comics #18 and #21 with Alex Schomburg covers.