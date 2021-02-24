Amazing Spider-Man #60 – Marriage, Mary Jane And M…?

As Bleeding Cool promised yesterday, today's Amazing Spider-Man #60 is going full One More Day mode. And it begins with a performance piece by Peter Parker, under the spotlight talking, amongst other things, about his not being married, as a personal failure.

Amazing Spider-Man #60 - Marriage, Mary Jane, Mysterio And M...?

Something that was taken from him and Mary Jane Watson by Mephisto, you know, the guy people keep talking about in Wandavision TikTok videos. It all happened back in 2007's Spider-Man: One More Day by Joe Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada to much fan hatred.

Amazing Spider-Man #60 - Marriage, Mary Jane, Mysterio And M...?

Remember? And many of the players are back for this runaround including Mary Jane Watson.

Amazing Spider-Man #60 - Marriage, Mary Jane, Mysterio And M...?

Remember what she once said, fourteen years ago?

Amazing Spider-Man #60 - Marriage, Mary Jane, Mysterio And M...?

There was another mystical figure involved in that storyline as well, who gave Peter what help he could to save his Aunt May. But who came up short.

Amazing Spider-Man #60 - Marriage, Mary Jane, Mysterio And M...?

And he is back as well.

Amazing Spider-Man #60 - Marriage, Mary Jane, Mysterio And M...?

Along with some familiar red lettering. It's time… I have no idea if Wandavision is getting Mephisto. But Spider-Man most definitely is. It's been fourteen years, it's time for a rematch. Will Kindred be the original soul of Harry Osborn, rotting in hell since then, and never actually revived for Brand New Day? And will we see Peter and Mary's Schrödinger's Daughter again?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60
MARVEL COMICS
DEC200589
(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley
Peter and Mary Jane have been through so much… Spider-Man has been a constant strain on them from day one… With the events of the past few months, is there anything left? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

And then in a few weeks time, he gets a Brand New Look… does he get a Brand New Day to go along with it?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61
MARVEL COMICS
JAN210648
(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason
• Peter Parker gets a new job!
•  Spidey gets a new look!
•  And Kingpin's plans start coming together!
Rated T+In Shops: Mar 10, 2021
SRP: $3.99

