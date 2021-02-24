Amazing Spider-Man #60 – Marriage, Mary Jane And M…?

As Bleeding Cool promised yesterday, today's Amazing Spider-Man #60 is going full One More Day mode. And it begins with a performance piece by Peter Parker, under the spotlight talking, amongst other things, about his not being married, as a personal failure.

Something that was taken from him and Mary Jane Watson by Mephisto, you know, the guy people keep talking about in Wandavision TikTok videos. It all happened back in 2007's Spider-Man: One More Day by Joe Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada to much fan hatred.

Remember? And many of the players are back for this runaround including Mary Jane Watson.

Remember what she once said, fourteen years ago?

There was another mystical figure involved in that storyline as well, who gave Peter what help he could to save his Aunt May. But who came up short.

And he is back as well.

Along with some familiar red lettering. It's time… I have no idea if Wandavision is getting Mephisto. But Spider-Man most definitely is. It's been fourteen years, it's time for a rematch. Will Kindred be the original soul of Harry Osborn, rotting in hell since then, and never actually revived for Brand New Day? And will we see Peter and Mary's Schrödinger's Daughter again?

Peter and Mary Jane have been through so much… Spider-Man has been a constant strain on them from day one… With the events of the past few months, is there anything left?

And then in a few weeks time, he gets a Brand New Look… does he get a Brand New Day to go along with it?

• Peter Parker gets a new job!

• Spidey gets a new look!

• And Kingpin's plans start coming together!

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

