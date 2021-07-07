Amazing Spider-Man #70 – Three Harry Osbornes Now? (Spoilers)

Amazing Spider-Man #70 preludes The Sinister War today, between anyone and everyone who has ever been in a Sinister Six, Sinister Seven, or Sinister Twelve grouping before, which also means recruiting a certain Dr. Curt Connors, also known as The Lizard, who has been dealing with his… condition.

And recalling Amazing Spider-Man #2 at the beginning of Nick Spencer's run when Spider-Man was split into two individuals, the more devil-may-care Spider-Man and the more conscientious Peter Parker. And with the same thing suddenly happening to the good Doctor.

Say, is this how the new Spider-Man: Beyond is going to give us a new Ben Reilly? By doing the split thing again? Set up at the beginning of Nick Spencer's run and how he will end his take on the series? Sorry, just mindless speculation. But we also get to see the Harry Osborn who popped up at the end of the last issue. Even though we also know Kindred is Harry Osborn.

There are suddenly a lot of people being split into two versions of themselves, aren't there? Spider-Man, The Lizard, and Kindred. Bleeding Cool's theory from the beginning is that Kindred is the dead Harry Osborn who went to hell and fought his way back, ultimately under the control of Mephisto. Or one of the many Mephistos. Who is still messing with Spider-Man after the events of One More Day. While this not-Kindred is a new version of Harry Osborne, formed by Mephisto, after the events of One More Day to slot into Peter Parker's life. But of course, maybe someone used Dr. Connor's machine on him instead? Well, what might suggest otherwise…

Kindred exhumed the body of Harry Osborn. A third Harry Osborn – or possibly the Harry Osborn who died and whose soul went to hell, to become Kindred? Either way, dead or alive, there are three Harry Osborns right now, and not long for Nick Spencer to sort it out…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 SINW

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210501

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley

SINISTER WAR PRELUDE!

The Sinister War turns Spidey's life upside-down, but the fact that KING'S RANSOM and CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY already did that, might give you an idea of how hard this is going to be for Peter Parker. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99