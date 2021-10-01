Amazing Spider-Man #75 Preview: Double Spider-Man Pointing Meme

It's a Brand New Day (ahem) for Spider-Man next week as Amazing Spider-Man #75 hits stores from Marvel Comics and officially kicks off the post-Spencer era of Spider-Man. In this preview, we find Spider-Man surprised to find another Spider-Man swinging through the streets of New York City, as he attempts to avoid responsibility (shame) and sneak off for a private swing.

Who could it be?! Okay, we all know Ben Reilly is taking over the book because we've been reading the solicits, but Spider-Man hasn't read the solicits yet, so try not to spoil it for him. Check out the preview below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211028

AUG211029 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 GLEASON WEBHEAD VAR – $5.99

AUG211031 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 RON LIM VAR – $5.99

AUG211032 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 YOUNG VAR – $5.99

AUG211033 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 INHYUK LEE VAR – $5.99

AUG211034 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 OGLE VAR – $5.99

AUG211037 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $5.99

AUG211038 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 COELLO STORMBREAKERS VAR – $5.99

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) Art Adams

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN is back to thrice-monthly because this story is pure jet fuel. Ben Reilly has returned to NYC and has fully taken back the mantle of Spider-Man, but what does this mean for Peter Parker? The greatest team of web-writers has come together with the most epic arachnid-artists ever assembled to bring you a Spider-story that will shake up Spider-Man's 59th year in ways you CANNOT PREDICT!

RATED T+

In Shops: 10/6/2021

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.