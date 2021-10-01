Amazing Spider-Man #75 Preview: Double Spider-Man Pointing Meme

It's a Brand New Day (ahem) for Spider-Man next week as Amazing Spider-Man #75 hits stores from Marvel Comics and officially kicks off the post-Spencer era of Spider-Man. In this preview, we find Spider-Man surprised to find another Spider-Man swinging through the streets of New York City, as he attempts to avoid responsibility (shame) and sneak off for a private swing.
Who could it be?! Okay, we all know Ben Reilly is taking over the book because we've been reading the solicits, but Spider-Man hasn't read the solicits yet, so try not to spoil it for him. Check out the preview below.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) Art Adams
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN is back to thrice-monthly because this story is pure jet fuel. Ben Reilly has returned to NYC and has fully taken back the mantle of Spider-Man, but what does this mean for Peter Parker? The greatest team of web-writers has come together with the most epic arachnid-artists ever assembled to bring you a Spider-story that will shake up Spider-Man's 59th year in ways you CANNOT PREDICT!
RATED T+
In Shops: 10/6/2021
SRP: $5.99
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.