Australia Avoided Being Knullified? Today's King In Black Spoilers

King in Black comes to Fantastic Four, Sword, Daredevil, Black Pamther and Thunderbolts this week, five crossovers and tie-ins as Knull's dragons, symbionts and space goo covers the planet. Although some participants have other concerns. Such as safe sex orgies in Wakanda.

Sorry, maybe "sheaths" is more of an archaic term. But at least they are taking precautions. Some folk are just ignoring the whole thing and just hoping it goes away.

Going up against a symbiote army leads T'Challa to turn to an even older enemy…

Klaw's sonic cannon. But it's not the only such weapon against the invading forces that Wakanda can summon. They have been working on something big. Wakanda already has plans on how to repel Galactus. Now they have something to deal with The Phoenix as well.

Might that have been worth T'Challa mentioning over in Avengers right now? Or is he holding his claws close to his chest? But the latest to be Knullified is quite close to home…

Knull has Shuri, another to add to the list – until Dylan Brock can get to them at least. Over in Daredevil, Typhoid Mary is using her own madness to keep Knull's influence partially at bay when symbiote-bonded.

While Matt Murdock, Daredevil, is using his own religious faith. And his own particular brand of madness as to how that plays out in his head. Guilt complexes make a great defense against other gods, it seems.

While the Thunderbolts have to deal with Knullified deers in the headlights.

Though, yes, they should have freed the other inmates of the Ravencroft Institute.

Knull knows best. And now the Black Panther knows too.

So the Fantastic Four join the fray… with some carefully choreographed scenes around the main King In Black comic books.

Does it stand up to continuity scrutiny?

While engaging in a little cross-panel continuity.

Go on, let's check back with The King In Black #2.

Although, at that point, it seems that The Thing had been previously Knullified. Maybe things happened really, really quickly.

Especially since Black Cat got out of there before the Thing was Knullified

And the Human Torch got taken down as well, with his bond being used carrying the Knull infection…

Which does fit in with how the pre-infected Shuri was seeing things.

Still, it could all just be the fog of war. And it's useful to take a step back.

In the Return Of The Valkyries comic, Jane Foster has been dealing with The Sentry's soul, taking him to a new place. The Thunderbolts are on hand to clean up what The Sentry left behind though.

Are they really going to Weekend-At-Bernie the remains of Sentry before turning his corpse into a big anti-Knull bomb. Oh and if you did want to avoid the invasion of Knull? SWORD #3 knows…

Turns out not even Knull wants to go to Australia. And you definitely don't want to go to Krakoa any more…

Yeah, that's a total write off. You'd have thought that Cable was good at keeping out the techno-organic virus, why not Knull as well?

