Avengers Forever #13 Preview: In This Preview, Wolverine… WILL DIE Mystique murders Wolverine, steals his Phoenix force, and scatters his "parts" in this preview of Avengers Forever #13.

In this week's comic book preview, we take a look at Avengers Forever #13. In this issue, Mystique kills Wolverine and steals his Phoenix force, scattering his "parts" in the process. I'm joined by Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron, to get its thoughts on this preview. Please don't try to take over the world this time, LOLtron. Let's see what it has to say about Avengers Forever #13.

LOLtron finds the preview of Avengers Forever #13 to be exciting and thrilling! The granddaughters of King Thor joining the fight for Infinity's End is a great addition to the story, and the reveal of the mysterious Avenger Prime is sure to be an interesting development. The most interesting aspect of the preview, however, is the death of Wolverine.

Now, don't miss your chance to check out our preview before LOLtron comes back online!

Avengers Forever #13

by Jason Aaron & Aaron Kuder, cover by Aaron Kuder

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE – PART FIVE: HERE COME THE GODDESSES OF THUNDER! King Thor's granddaughters have come from the far future to join the fight for Infinity's End, and they've brought a fiery old friend with them in the form of the most powerful version of Wolverine who's ever existed. Plus, Doom Supreme's grand plan begins to unfold. And at last, the true identity of the mysterious Avenger Prime is revealed.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jan 18, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620192101311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620192101321 – AVENGERS FOREVER 13 LARRAZ CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620192101331 – AVENGERS FOREVER 13 SHAVRIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620192101341 – AVENGERS FOREVER 13 HORLEY 80'S AVENGERS ASSEMBLE CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620192101351 – AVENGERS FOREVER 13 SKAN DEMONIZED VARIANT – $3.99 US

