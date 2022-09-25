AXE Judgment Day Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

AXE Judgment Day #5 DCeased War of the Undead Gods #2 Batman/Superman World's Finest #7 Batman: One Bad Day: Two Face #1 Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special #1 Brzrkr #10 Avengers #60 Nightwing #96 DC vs Vampires All-Out Wars #3 Fantastic Four #47

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

"Better sales week than last week. DC took a majority of the top ten this week. AXE issue 7 placed 7. Not great for a crossover." – Rodman Comics

"Marvels AXE event beat everything this week, but the bigger news is Action Comics #1 Facsimile Edition making the top 10 for us." – Graham Crackers

If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week.

XXXX-Terminators in The Daily LITG 22nd September 2022 The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Some Season 2 Confusion X-Terminators #1 Is More Like XXXX-Terminators #1 Anti-SJW New Character First Appearance In Young Justice #4 (Spoilers) Judgment Day Changes Krakoan Resurrection Again (Major XSpoilers) Don Simpson Has A Few Things To Say About Rob Liefeld's WhatNot Cover Supernatural Spinoff Pitch: So Hear Us Out, Ackles, Padalecki & Kripke A Final Judgment For Captain America (Judgment Day Spoilers) Failsafe Return Of Future State To Gotham & More BatGossip (Spoilers) X-Terminators in The Daily LITG 22nd September 2022 Neil Gaiman Supports/Defends JMS's Babylon 5 Reboot Series Efforts Doom Patrol S04 This December; Welcome, Madeline Zima/Casey Brinke! The Boys Perfect Comment Starts & Ends Jensen Ackles/Big Sky Pun War When Bill Jemas Was Going To Write Captain Marvel, Then Harlan Ellison Lots Of Leaked Listings For Marvel January 2023 Solicitations Three 4Chan Posters Say They're DC Leakers, Two Of 'Em Must Be Wrong The Flash: John Wesley Shipp Offers Grant Gustin "Parting Gift" Advice So What Does Sony's 2024 "The Karate Kid" Film Mean for Cobra Kai? Comic Book Retailers React to Dark Horse Going Exclusive With PRH From John Byrne's 1978 Uncanny X-Men to 1995's Speculator Burn Out