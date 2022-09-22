XXXX-Terminators in The Daily LITG 22nd September 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. But there is something else going on right now.

LITG: XXXX-Terminators

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG one year ago, Dark Side Of The Ring's Dark Side-

LITG two years ago, American Horror Stories and John Oliver

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG three years ago, Dan DiDio was crossing over Svengoolie

And didn't that work out well?

LITG four years ago, there was only one thing on our mind

How many articles could we get out of this one?

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Peter Kuper , creator of World War 3 Illustrated, Spy Vs Spy cartoonist.

, creator of World War 3 Illustrated, Spy Vs Spy cartoonist. Magdalene Visaggio , co-creator of Kim & Kim, Eternity Girl, writer on Dr Mirage.

, co-creator of Kim & Kim, Eternity Girl, writer on Dr Mirage. Spike, Night of the Living Dead and Afterburn artist Matt Busch.

Joe Mulvey, creator of Scam.

creator of Scam. Springheeled Jack creator Dave Hitchcock.

Steve Lavigne, creator of Cudley the Cowlick, Sgt. Bananas, and Stump and Sling.

creator of Cudley the Cowlick, Sgt. Bananas, and Stump and Sling. Matt Busch, professor of Media and Communication Arts at Macomb Community College.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address

