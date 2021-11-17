Batman #1 CGC Pedigree Label Already Selling For Over $80,000

Batman #1, one of the most iconic covers of all time, featuring a swinging Batman and Robin by Bob Kane, is a book that will always sell for thousands of dollars. That is a given. But after the records that we have seen broken by books like TMNT #1, Amazing Fantasy #15, and more over the last year, just how high should this book go? It's not Detective Comics, after all. There is a special copy taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now from The Promise Collection, and that means a Pedigree label. This is a 2.0 and is, as of this writing, at $85,000, but the last 2.0 copy sold in September for $200,000. Can this one get that high? It should. Check it out below.

How High Will Batman Climb?

"Batman #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1940) CGC GD 2.0 Cream to off-white pages. After some years chasing down All-American Comics #16 for the #4 ranking on Overstreet's Top 100 Golden Age Comics list, this classic is now tied with its DC brother and most certainly will be in sole possession of the spot when 2022 rolls around. It took just one year for the Dark Knight to get his own title after first appearing in Detective Comics #27. We sold a copy in this grade in our September Signature auction for over $200,000. The issue has the first appearances of the Joker and the Cat (aka Catwoman). Co-creator Bob Kane and Jerry Robinson provided the classic cover and story art. CGC notes, "Cover detached." Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $61,500. CGC census 11/21: 9 in 2.0, 71 higher."

Just how high do you think this copy of Batman #1 will get? Do you want to own this one? Either way, click here to get more info. While you are over at Heritage Auctions, go ahead and check out all of the other books taking bids today and throughout this week. There are some doozies.