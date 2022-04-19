Batman & Robin By Tomasi & Gleason Omnibus Goes Back To Print In 2023

The 2019 Batman & Robin by Tomasi and Gleason Omnibus with a cover price of $100, recently sold for $345 plus shipping on eBay. While it appears that there are no copies available on Amazon Marketplace for love nor money. Or anything else you might have to hand.

Well DC Comics seems to have decided they would like a bit of that action, And so, as a happy birthday today to Patrick Gleason, DC is bringing the Batman & Robin By Tomasi and Gleason Omnibus back into print for the 17th of January, 2023, all 1248 pages of it. Here is the Amazon listing;

Don't miss the iconic adventures of Batman and Robin from the incredible Tomasi and Gleason run in the New 52! Teaming Batman with his son Damian, a.k.a. Robin, Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason's run was one of the standout titles in the New 52. Mixing in dark themes from Damian's childhood with the League of Assassins with touching stories of a father and son, this creative team invented some of the greatest Batman and Robin stories ever told! Collects BATMAN & ROBIN #20-22, BATMAN & ROBIN #0-40 from the New 52 series, BATMAN & ROBIN ANNUAL #1-3, ROBIN RISES: OMEGA #1, ROBIN RISES: ALPHA #1 and a story from SECRET ORIGINS #4.

Before the New 52, Pete Tomasi and Patrick Gleason had a three-issue run and when DC Comics rebooted continuity in 2011, they were invited back to launch the Batman & Robin series, with Bruce Wayne and Damian Wayne in the title leads, which they worked on for four years. Considered a classic run, the pair would move onto Superman, where they would establish the character of Jon Kent, as well as the friendship between Kent and Damian Wayne, formalised as The Super Sons. But that's all for another Omnibus… and at least for this one, it is going to bring the prices for copies on the aftermarket way, way down.