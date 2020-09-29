Batman's Oldest Enemy Returns In Three Jokers Book Two (Spoilers)

The release of the new Three Jokers Book Two by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok had one moment teased a long time ago come to fruition. But it's only a momentary blip. The nine-panel grid continues to make for a Watchmen affair, especially when you have scenes like this.

When padlocked eyes are smiling. As the Joker's plans involve Batman's oldest foe of all, who was there in the beginning.

The petty criminal who killed his parents, Joe Chill. Back in 1948, Batman confronted Chill, who was then gunned down by his own henchman for being the man who created Batman. Later it would be revealed that Chill was an assassin working for the mob. In the eighties, Batman works with a Joe Chill who neve died against vigilant, The Reaper. Chill is then killed by The Reaper. In the noughties, another reinvention, Joe Chill has become a successful businessman bit is visiting be the Batman, driving him to suicide.

In the teens, the New 52 rebooted Joe Chill with Chill revealed as a teenage delinquent who shot the Waynes for beer money.

But in the first issue of Three J0kers, mob involvement comes back into play, a news report about the massacre of the final members of the Moxon Crime Family stated that they were accused of hiring Joe Chill to kill Thomas Wayne and Martha Wayne, only for them to be exonerated when Joe Chill confessed that he acted alone. It was also mentioned that Joe Chill is serving a life sentence at Blackgate Penitentiary.

Which is where Batman visits in Three Jokers Book Two. With memories to share.

The question is not so much what Batman knows. But what the Joker does…

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #2 (OF 3)

DC COMICS

JUL200398

As Batman and Batgirl follow an unexpected thread linking the three Jokers with someone from the Dark Knight's past, Red Hood dives headfirst into trouble and finds himself struggling to stay afloat without the aid of his allies.

Batman: Three Jokers continues its trajectory as the ultimate examination of The Joker and his never-ending conflict with Batman. Prepare yourselves for the second chapter of one of the most terrifying and personal mysteries Batman has ever faced! In Shops: Sep 29, 2020 SRP: $6.99

