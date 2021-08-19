Bisexual Robin Sees Batman Urban Legends #6 1st Print Hit $45 On eBay

Batman: Urban Legends #6 has been ramping up the sales of late on eBay. But with Bleeding Cool breaking the news earlier today that it has sold out at DC Comics, Lunar Distribution, and Diamond UK and going to a second printing, a copy of the first printing just sold for $45 on eBay with 11 bids. Courtesy of the worldwide attention on a story that Bleeding Cool ran some time ago, namely that DC Comics was going to have Tim Drake, Batman's third Robin, reveal himself as a bisexual man. It wasn't entirely there in the text, but DC Comics' own publicity soon confirmed it. And even TMZ found a new take, quoting the granddaughter of the founder of DC Comics, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson in favour of the move.

It may be worth noting that Batman Urban Legends #4 and #5 with the first parts of the story, the return of Bernard Dowd and their first date, is still at cover price or less, if you wanted to get in early. While Bernard Dowd's first appearance in Robin #121 has been selling anywhere from $2 to $12 on eBay, with plenty of room for scope if you think this is worth it…

Story by CHIP ZDARSKY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, AND MATTHEW ROSENBERG art by EDDY BARROWS, MARCUS TO TREVOR HAIRSINE, BELÉN ORTEGA, AND CHRIS SPROUSE Red Hood: The epic Cheer story line reaches its conclusion, and Red Hood's alliance with Batman will be forever changed. Will the former Dynamic Duo get the Cheerdrop drug off the streets for good? Or will they forever be at the mercy of the villain who created it? And will Red Hood find a new home for Tyler, the boy he's sworn to protect? Tim Drake: Tim Drake is in the den of the Chaos Monsters with the other kidnapped teenagers of Gotham City. In order to free himself and the other teens, Tim will have to embrace help from his friend Bernard and hear something about himself he never knew. A brand-new chapter of Tim Drake's life starts here, and you won't want to miss it! Black Canary: Oracle locates some Batman weaponry, missing since The Joker War, and calls in her old friend Dinah Lance to help retrieve it! Fists will fly, the Canary will scream, and a stunning new mission begins. The ending will leave readers in shock and awe! Zealot: The HALO Corporation sent their top field agent, code name Zealot, to hunt Maxwell Lord. But the villain has a guardian angel in the form of…Wonder Woman?! A throw down for the ages will ensue! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 9/27/2021