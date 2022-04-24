Bite Sized Archie Vol. 1 Preview: Behind the Panels

Go behind the panels of in this preview of Bite Sized Archie Vol. 1, featuring process art and commentary on the popular webcomic now in print. Check out the preview below.

BITE SIZED ARCHIE VOL. 1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

FEB221225

(W) Ron Cacace (A / CA) Vincent Lovallo

We hope you're hungry for laughs! The collection of Archie Comics' first-ever webcomic series is here! Bite Sized Archie features all your pals and gals from Riverdale (and beyond) while covering everything from video games to pop culture to embarrassing group chats! Complete with exclusive bonus features, character sketches and behind-the-scenes conversations from the creative team, you'll be absolutely thrilled as we take a deeper look at the comic that's been delighting Archie fans on social media every week!

In Shops: 4/27/2022

SRP: $12.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Archie, Comics, Preview | Tagged: archie, Comics, previews