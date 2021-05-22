Marvel's Tribute to Ta-Nehisi Coates – Black Panther #25 [Preview]

Next week's Black Panther #25 will be the final issue of Ta-Nehisi Coates's run on the series, and Marvel is paying tribute in the most Marvel way possible: with a shitload of variant covers! See them all below, and yeah, somewhere in there is a preview of the issue, which hits stores on Wednesday.
BLACK PANTHER #25
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Ta-Nehisi Coates (A) Daniel Acu?a, Brian Stelfreeze (CA) Daniel Acuna
THE FINAL ISSUE OF TA-NEHISI COATES' LANDMARK RUN! It's the end of an era for the Black Panther as renowned writer Ta-Nehisi Coates concludes his Wakandan epic! Over four years, Coates has taken the Black Panther to hell and back and expanded Wakanda into the distant stars. Now, in his final issue, he brings T'Challa full circle, back to the home he left behind… and the crown he has never fully accepted. This is the story of a king who sought to be a hero, a hero who was reduced to a slave, a slave who advanced into legend…and the man who has struggled to hold up an empire in his bare hands. The journey will conclude, but the legend remains. Don't miss the close of a historic epoch in comic history!
Rated T
In Shops: 2021-05-26
SRP: $5.99
