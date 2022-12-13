Bleeding Cool Goes Gourmet with a TMNT Cowabunga Casserole Recipe

Turtles may be a controversial food choice, but they are actually quite nutritious when prepared correctly. Turtles are a great source of lean protein, calcium, and vitamins A and B12. Yeah, yeah, we know, Shredder: tonight you dine on turtle soup. But why settle for a bland boiled turtle when you can make a delicious casserole filled with teenage mutant ninja deliciousness? Everyone's favorite pizza-loving heroes will add some excitement to your dinner table, while this recipe will add another "evergreen" article to our editorially-mandated Google-friendly banal clickbait quota. It's a win/win situation, people. So here's how to maky a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Casserole.

How to Properly Season the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The four turtles all have distinct flavor profiles that are perfect for combining into a casserole. Leonardo is the leader and the most serious, so his flavor should be the strongest. He's represented by a mix of bold herbs and spices, such as oregano, thyme, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Donatello is the brains of the group, and his flavor should be a combination of tart and sweet. Try combining green bell pepper, lemon zest, and a hint of honey. Michelangelo is the wild and fun-loving one, so his flavor should be the most adventurous. Try combining jalapenos, lime juice, and a bit of tequila. Finally, Raphael is the tough-guy who is always ready for a fight. His flavor should be a combination of smoky and earthy. Try combining smoked paprika, chili powder, and cumin.

How to Cook Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Casserole

To make this delicious dish, you'll need the following ingredients:

1 Leonardo, cooked and cubed

1 Donatello, cooked and cubed

1 Michelangelo, cooked and cubed

1 Rafael, cooked and cubed

1 cup of cooked white rice

1 cup of chopped bell pepper

1/2 cup of chopped onion

1/2 cup of chopped jalapenos

1/4 cup of butter

1/4 cup of all-purpose flour

2 cups of vegetable broth

1/4 cup of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of honey

1 teaspoon of oregano

1 teaspoon of thyme

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of cumin and 1 cup of cheddar cheese.

To make the casserole, preheat your oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, combine the cooked turtle meat, cooked rice, bell pepper, onion, and jalapenos. In a large skillet, melt the butter, then add the flour and whisk until combined. Whisk in the vegetable broth and let it simmer until it thickens. Remove from heat and stir in the lemon juice, honey, oregano, thyme, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, chili powder, and cumin. Pour the sauce over the turtle mixture and stir until everything is well-combined. Grease a 9×13 baking dish and pour the mixture into it. Sprinkle the cheddar cheese over the top. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

So there you have it. You can now add a totally radical twist to your holiday dinner table with this delicious Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Casserole. Plus, it'll really impress all your supervillain friends. Give it a try and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Or don't. We don't really care.