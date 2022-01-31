Brian K. Vaughan & Niko Henrichon Launch Spectators OGN on Substack

Substack is announcing the expansion of its comics program today with six new publications from high-profile comic writers launching on the free/subscription newsletter platform. This follows a significant launch last year. The publications include an independent publication from Grant Morrison, a joint project from Brian K. Vaughan and Niko Henrichon, a solo project by Jen Bartel, a collaboration between Tom King and Elsa Charretier, a new publication from Khary Randolph and Joanne Starer, and Mangasplaining will be launching a Substack. So let's take a look at Brian K. Vaughan and Niko Henrichon's new NSFW Substack, Exploding Giraffe, named after a certain scene from their graphic novel Pride. And well timed for the release of the second half of BKV's Saga this week. Almost as if it were planned…

For the last fifteen years or so, Niko and I have been eager to collaborate on another story, one even more ambitious in scope and subject matter than Pride. The idea that excited us most is a graphic novel called Spectators, a planned 300-plus page self-contained epic about…well, a lot of things, but at its core, it's a story about sex and violence, and why so many of us spend so much of our lives watching both.

I'm not going to lie, it's going to be fucking graphic, in every sense of the word (please don't subscribe, Mom). And beyond the nudity and bloodshed, our story will eventually touch on a lot of other potentially incendiary subjects.

In order to make this project a reality, Niko and I needed partners who were fearless enough to give us complete creative freedom, and who could also provide a crowd-funding element to could help support the years of hard work (for Niko, at least, who will be drawing AND coloring every page) it will take to complete what we hope will be our best book yet.