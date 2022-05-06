Bunny Mask, Back With Tales For Free Comic Book Day

Bunny Mask was a hit series from Paul Tobin and Andrea Mutti last year from AfterShock Comics, about a supernatural force taking nonhuman form and, yes, wearing a bunny mask. Because it's a bit pagan and all that. Well, she's back in a new horror anthology comic, Bunny Mask Tales for Free Comic Book Day by Paul Tobin, Roberta Ingranata, Taylor Esposito, and Andrea Mutti – and will be given away at comic book stores, one of around fifty comic books, this Saturday as Free Comic Book Day returns to normality. Ish. Here's a preview of the preview… and find more FCBD coverage and previews with this handy link.

FCBD 2022 BUNNY MASK TALES

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Paul Tobin (A) Roberta Ingranata (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

Two chilling, brand-new Bunny Mask tales! The Snitch has been defeated and a truce has been struck with the mysterious creature known as Bunny Mask, so a hopeful Tyler Severin returns to life as normal, only to learn he's still just a toy in the uncanny games she plays. Meanwhile, a criminally nosy neighbor deals with the consequences of seeing more than he'd thought possible, and far, far too much.

BUNNY MASK creators Paul Tobin, Andrea Mutti and Taylor Esposito return along with artist Roberta Ingranata to further the compelling legend of the strange force of nature fans love to fear. Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen (or Teen+)In Shops: Apr 13, 2022