Callings, Clones and the Sheriff Of Blightspoke In Today's X Of Swords

There are three rules that the Quiet Council of Krakoa established, in House Of X. And today's X Of Swords Handbook reminds us of them.

Make more mutants being the first. And in today's Captain Marvel #24, featuring Carol Danvers going through her own Days Of Future Past, and meeting up with an older permanently-diamond Emma Frost, we meet Sora – the daughter of Kwannon and Forge.

So clearly someone one obeying that law. Hellions #5 courtesy of Sinister, is also ramping up to being comedy book of the Dawn Of X line. We discover that, of course, Sinister has been disobeying the No More Clones rule with himself – and we know he has other secret cloning-related plans with chimera as well.

The handbook reminds us of Moira Magtaggert's reticence over dealing with Mister Sinister.

But the handbook also lists X-Man, X-23 and other clone characters in the midst of Krakoa. Someone will have to have words. It also re-asks the question if she also has issues with Tempus and Tarot being on the island, especially with the visions of the future being doled out by Saturnyne… maybe someone could take the issue up in person?

As the Hellions head out into Otherworld on a mission to stop the whole X Of Swords event from happening, only 6 chapters into 22 it's not likely. But it does add weight to the suggestion that maybe we might get an Otherworld book out of all this. Marvel failed to create a Game Of Thrones equivalent with the Inhumans, and the likes of Weirdworld and Monsters Unleashed were all but stillborn. The X Of Swords books have been laying out all sorts of details regarding the lands of Otherworld, the Fair and the Foul realms… could this all be leading to one big fantasy spinoff for Marvel? If so, does this count as the first appearance of Gia Whitechapel, Sherrif Of Blightspoke, speculator fans? She even sound like a Warren Ellis character.

While the resurrection procedure that was so impressive in House Of X, with the pomp, ceremony, ritual and nudity doesn't quite play when it's time for Empath to pop out of the egg.

The Handbook also reminds us of Doug Ramsey's new relationship with Warlock.

A secret that is about to be widely revealed in New Mutants #13, out today, as Doug Ramsey prepares to step up to the plate – literally, I guess, after going through considerable soul searching.

And Professor Xavier reminds you that you should have read Hellions already.

While Magik puts the shout out to Cable to hurry up with his own sword.

A call she is happy to make again in Cable #5.

There really is an attempt for some tight continuity going on here. Better than last week's Legion Of Superheroes when a character dramatically left the seven and then reappeared with the team the following page. Even over in Avengers, Jean Grey is doing Krakoan stuff with her husband Scott Summers, and her boyfriend Logan, on the moon.

Better than being swallowed I guess… all these titles are published by Marvel comics today.

