Captain Marvel #27 Review: A Certified Page Turner

With a deep dive in characterization that still ably provides an interesting and robust plot, Captain Marvel #27 grapples with grief, frustration, and making the best decisions possible. Featuring a host of guest stars and engaging visuals, this issue is a certified page-turner.

Carol Danvers is freshly back from the year 2052, where she and a new generation of heroes fought against an impossible threat. Unfortunately, none of that would have worked without the future daughter of Carol's boyfriend James Rhodes … that he had without Carol. The titular hero broke up with Rhodes and is now wallowing in slovenly conditions and her own thoughts. That, of course, has many of her friends worried that Carol will turn to the worst possible comforts, alcoholism.

Kelly Thompson's script delivers humor, action, and surprises in turn, weaving deep characterization with some great twists and turns. Then, the art from David Lopez, Triona Farrell, and Clayton Cowles delivers on every facial expression, broken window (such a great shot), punch, blast, and meaningful glance with weight and meaning. To pull all that together is not easy, so seeing it done so effectively is remarkable.

This is a refreshing and wonderful look at the real-life of a powerful person who struggles with relatable issues. RATING: BUY.

Captain Marvel #27

By Kelly Thompson, David Lopez

SWIPE RIGHT, CAPTAIN MARVEL! Carol Danvers is back! Or is she? Devastated by her breakup with Rhodey, Carol can't seem to get back into her groove. Sure, monsters are still getting punched, but things are also getting missed and boy, oh boy, is she grouchy. Before she can drive them fully insane, Carol's friends stage an intervention that looks a hell of a lot like speed dating. With friends like these, who needs enemies?! Featuring beloved Captain Marvel veteran artist David López!