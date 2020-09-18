Captain Marvel's Days Of Future Past – Thank FOC It's Friday

Thank FOC It's Friday. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

How did Bill & Ted Are Doomed #1 do? #2 is up from Dark Horse.

Fabulous Killjoys are back with The National Anthem #1.

The graphic novel Blue In Green by Ram V and Anand Rk is FOCing from Image Comics.

and is FOCing from Image Comics. Image is also launching Commanders In Crisis #1 from Steve Orlando and Davide Tinto

and Amazing Spider-Man has only just had #850, now it is getting #50…

Captain Marvel will be getting it own Days Of Future Past in #22.

Web Of Venom: Empyre's End joins Empyre to King In Black.

X Of Swords is getting its own Handbook.

Dune: House Of Eitredes launches from Boom .

Devil's Red Bride #1 from Sebastian Girner and John Bivens is launching from Vault Comics.

DIE!-Namite #1 is the new crossover series launching from Dynamite, although its nature was severely affected by the Comicsgate cover controversies and issues with licenses, orders have been very high for Dynamite indeed, making it their most-ordered series of the year.

We Live #1 is the new series by Roy and Inaki Miranda launching from AfterShock

and launching from AfterShock Eliot Rahal and Emily Pearson 's Vain #1 from Oni Press is launching too.

and 's Vain #1 from Oni Press is launching too. There's a new Life Is Strange comic, Partners In Time from Emma Vieceli and Titan Comics.

While from DC Comics, it's going to be Batman: White Knight: Harley Quinn #1…

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.