Cara Delevingne, Kieron Gillen & Sean Phillips' Most Important Comic

Cara Delevingne, Kieron Gillen and Sean Phillips time! The Most Important Comic Book on Earth: Stories To Save The World is a graphic anthology of comic book stories from Rewriting Extinction, a global collaboration of 300 artists, writers, scientists, experts, activists, comedians, and more, all uniting to save as many species from extinction as humanly possible. It is available on Amazon US, Amazon UK or direct from the publisher. And that includes the following story, Melody, written by Kieron Gillen and developed on a call (and a whole bunch of audio messages!) with Cara Delevingne, Christabel Reed of EcoResolution and Rewriting Extinction founder, Paul Goodenough, and painted by Sean Phillips.

"And that's how we saved the world." Everyone cares about the planet. Even those who we think seem set to destroy it. No one is the baddie in their own story. But sometimes we need to step back a little, shift perspective and understand how the effects of our actions (both good and bad!) ripple out across the web of life. Have you noticed how many creatures there are around you? Is it the same as when you were a child?! Sadly not. Species are disappearing before our eyes and politicians are apathetic, however collective change IS happening and people CAN create thriving, nature-centered futures. As humans, we are starting to look up from our phones, to see the world around us – and Melody is a celebration of that moment – that moment when we truly see the world. When we truly understand what we have to do. If it hasn't happened for you yet, it will do. Connect to and nurture the special gifts you have to offer your community, both human and more-than-human. With love, Cara, Christabel, Kieron and Sean. xxx

Creators include Adam Gardner, Alejandro Agag, Andy Serkis, Arizona Muse, Beatie Wolfe, Brooklyn Beckham, Cara Delevingne, Cheddar Gorgeous, Chris Packham, Dacre Montgomery, Dame Judi Dench, Dominic Monaghan, Eric Bazilian, James Mcvey, James Valentine, Jerome Flynn, Judge Rob Rinder, Jyoti Ma, Karrueche Tran, Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner, KT Tunstall, Lucy Lawless, Monty Don, Nathalie Boltt, Nico Romero, Peter Gabriel, Richard Curtis, Ricky Gervais, Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Patrick Stewart, Steve Backshall, Tanya Burr, Virginia Mckenna, Yoko Ono, Abby Howard, Abdulkareem Baba Aminu, Abhijeet Kini, Alan Moore, Alex Segura, Alicia Souza, Alti Firmansyah, Amber Weedon, Amy Chu, Amy Meek, Andrew Sawyers, Andrew Stilborn, Aneke Murillenem, Ariela Kristantina, Babydaddy, Bella Lack, Ben Oliver, Bernardo Brice, Brian Azzarello, Brooke Barker, Candice Han, Charlie Adlard, Cheddar Gorgeous, Chow Hon Lam, Chris McCoy, Chris Packham, Chris Ryall, Christos Gage, Chuck Austen, Cliff Chiang, Conor Boyle, Corey Brotherson, Craig Cermak, Dami Lee, Dan Bradbury, Dan Shearn, Dani Strips, Daniella Orsini, Danijel Zezelj, David Baillie, Davey Jones, David Mack, Tula Lotay, David Schneider, Desiree Alvarado, Diigii Daguana, Dinos And Comics, Doug Braithwaite, Drew Sheneman, Dylan Teague, E.J. Su, Erika Lewis, Extrafabulous Comics, Fernando Fuentes, Frank Cvetkovic, Garth Ennis, Gavin Aung Than, Geoff Senior, George Kambadais, George Mann, Geraldo Borges, Gerry Duggan, Glenn Fabry, Goodbadcomics, Goran Gligovic, Greg Lockard, Guillermo Ortego, Hannah Hillam, Harry Venning, Hector Trunnec, Helen Buckland, Expert, Hugh Warwick, Isabella Tree and Sir Charlie Burrell, Jamie Woolley, Jeff Lemire, Jenny Jinya, Jim Campbell, Joan Chan, Jock, Joe Orsak, Joe Pokaski, Joel Pett, John Charles, John Freeman, John McNamee, John Wagner, Jordan Collver, JP Bove, Juan Bobillo, Juni Ba, Karen Holloway, Karl Kerschl, Ken Catalino, Kennedy Garza, Kieron Gillen, Lee Carter, Lee Loughridge, Leonardo Marcello Grassi, Lew Stringer, Lucas Gattoni, Lucky Generals, Lunarbaboon, Maggie Behling, Maia Kobabe, Marguerite Bennett, Mariah McCourt, Marian Greaves, Mark Buckingham…

…Matylda-mai Mccormack Sharp, Melinda Gebbie, Michael Conrad, Michael Dipascale, Michael Lee Harris, Mike Collins, Mike Perkins, Aware Animals, Mister Hope, Moksha Carambiah, Momo & Popo, Morgan Beem, Mwelwa Musonko, Neil Sims, Neil Mcclements, Nicholas Gurewitch, Nick Filardi, Noah Bailey, Owen Watts, Patrick Goddard, Paul Fitzgerald/polyp, Paul Goodenough, Peter Doherty, Peter Gross, Peter Milligan, Philip Sevy, Pornsak Pichetshote, Rafael Albuequerque, Ram V, Ray Fawkes, Ricky Gervais, Rik Worth, Rob Steen, Rob Williams, Robert Kirkman, Roger Stern, Rositsa Vangelova, Ruth Fletcher Gage, Sailesh Gopalan, Sarah Florence Lord, Sarah Graley, Sean Phillips, Sebastian Cheng, Sebastian Piriz, Serg Acuña, Sheila Putri, Si Fraser, Si Spurrier, Simon Furman, Simon Myers, Sir Lenny Henry, Stefano Martino, Steve White, Steven Austin, Stig, Tab Murphy, Taika Waititi, Tate Brombal, Tazio Bettin, Things In Squares, Timo Wuerz, Tom Mustill, Tony Lee, Tyler Jennes, Victor Solis, War And Peas, Warwick Fraser-Coombe, William Simpson, Yenny Laud, Zoe Thorogood, Aditya Mukarji, Anton Litvinov, Arthur Golong, Bella Lack, Bradley Hiller, Callie Broaddus, Candiani, Cathy Eastburn, Chris Packham, Craig Bennett, Dave Goulson, Dima Litvinov, Doreen Debrum, Elizabeth Wathuti, Fazeela Mubarak, Gabe Brown, Gail Bradbrook, George Monbiot Gillian Burke, Hettie Geenen, Jane Goodall PHD DBE, Jenny Desmond, John Sauven, John Scanlon, Jojo Mehta, Jonathan Barnard, Liam Norton, Liz Bonnins, Lucy Siegle, Luisa Neubauer, Malaika Vaz, Maria Westerbos, Meena Rajput, Megan McCubbin, Michael Mann, Michelle Desilets, Moses Brings Plenty, Mustapha Manneh, Mya-Rose Craig, Paul Stephens, Paula Castano, Paulo Adario, Peter Hammarstedt, Professor Ben Garrod, Pungky Nanda Pratama, Rebecca Wrigley, Sainey Gibba, Sarah Mintram, Tom Mustill, Will Travers and World Animal Protection